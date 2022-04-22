Hailey Bieber Paired Her Crop Top with This Throwback Trouser Trend

On Thursday night, Hailey posed in a pair of the throwback trousers for a mirror selfie posted to Instagram. In the photo, the model styled her low-rise, baggy cargo pants in quintessential army green with a white cropped T-shirt and an oversized black blazer. She teamed her outfit with tiny sunglasses, Balenciaga logo earrings, and layers of gold chains around her neck. Meanwhile, on her feet, Hailey opted for comfort, wearing chunky black Yeezy trainers.

Earlier this month, Hailey opened up about why she took a break from runway modeling and the specific incident that shaped her decision during an interview with Allure. "I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important," Bieber said. "He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don't want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?"