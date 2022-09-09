Hailey Bieber Just Blessed TikTok With the Fall Version of Her Viral Glazed Donut Nails

Leave it to Hailey Bieber to take your grandma's favorite nail color and elevate it into a viral style trend overnight. The supermodel-turned-beauty mogul's glazed donut manicure took TikTok by storm this summer, and for good reason: The glowy, translucent finish on nails looks beautiful against every skin tone and pairs well with any outfit. My own set of glazed manicure goodness started chipping earlier this week, just in time for Bieber to hit us with the remix: The Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails.

Brown and beige nails are already having a moment, but Bieber's take on the classic shade is intriguing nonetheless. Her base color is a medium chocolate brown that channels all the warmth and coziness of the chilly season ahead. Some recreations have a slightly red tint to them, and one TikToker, @raina_elegado, demonstrated that even a brown with a purple undertone works well.

The Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in the shade Impulsion is our top pick for it's unmistakably brown hue that leans warm, and even has a slight shine to give an ultra-glossy "glazed" finish. Another great option is the J.Hannah nail polish in the shade Fauna. It's a lighter brown with a matte finish that in my experience, lasts for weeks. Finally, Essie's vegan polish in Row With The Flow is a near-perfect dupe for Hailey's color, and it's currently on sale for just $7.

Of course, what separates Bieber's look from any ordinary brown manicure is her glossy, glazed donut-like coating, which adds a glowy shine from every angle. To get this effect, try a shine-translucent polish like the Aila Better Than Gel Top Coat. One swipe adds a luminous, jelly-like layer that even protects the nail underneath from chipping. Alternatively, the Beetles Gel Nail Polish Top Coat, a TikTok favorite, provides a wild amount of shine and promises to last for over 20 days. My personal favorite is the Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer, which contains antioxidants that brighten your nails and prevent yellowing, all while making them positively iridescent.

Shop a bottle now and be one of the first to rock this soon-to-be viral nail trend for fall.