Hailey Bieber's Viral "Brownie Glazed" Lips Might Just Be the Next Big Fall Makeup Trend

It seems like everyone and their mom is talking about Hailey Bieber right now. What's causing all the buzz? She's literally just wearing cute outfits, talking about skincare, and putting on makeup. Yet somehow, everything she does instantly becomes a must-have aesthetic.

Take her TikTok-viral "brownie glazed" lips, for example. Even though the cocoa-colored pout is simple, it aligns perfectly with so many current trends (fall colors, the '90s, ultra-glossy, and "clean girl" aesthetic, just to name a few). In a minute-long video, Bieber lines her cupid's bow and bottom lip with a medium-brown pencil and tops it with a clear, shiny gloss. And although the supermodel doesn't call out any product names, Beauty Tok has sleuthed out the two products necessary to complete the look.

Bieber has previously admitted to being a fan of the Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in shade 'anywhere caffeine'. However, TikTok makeup guru @laucapon guessed that the pencil was in fact the Scott Barnes Glamazon Lip Liner in 'Naomi,' which, unsurprisingly, is already sold out. That being said, any pigmented, creamy brown liner should do the job. "If you want that Hailey Bieber brownie lip color I'm going to show you how to get it" creator @courtney.shields told viewers, suggesting the Dibs Definer. "It will last forever and ever" she adds.

Personally, I love the Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner in 'strong', a deep cocoa shade; it's creamy, pigmented, and stays in place for hours without smudging. If you're looking to save, the NYX Slim Lip Pencil in 'espresso' is a classic, shopper-loved choice that's only $5 on Amazon.

To complete the look, Bieber applies a sheer, ultra-shiny gloss to her pout, presumably the Rhode Beauty Peptide Lip Treatment (which, tragically, has a waitlist.) "I picked up the So Juicy Plumping Gloss from ColourPop in the shade 'princess cut,'" TikToker @kyndallames explained in her Hailey Bieber lip combo dupe video. "Honestly, this stuff is amazing," she continued.

Indeed, if a plumping, hydrating, glowy gloss is what you're after, there are some amazing options out there. "Take the best-selling Saie Liquid Lip Balm, for instance: It contains moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and squalane and adds some serious shine. Another crowd favorite? The e.l.f Lip Lacquer, a hydrating $3 formula with nearly 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. And finally, Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a little on the pricier side, but is worth it, in my experience — my lips stay glistening and plump for hours.

While fall doesn't technically start for a few more weeks, I simply can't wait to start wearing this look. Add these lip essentials to your cart now ahead of the season.