Hailey Bieber's Viral "Brownie Glazed" Lips Might Just Be the Next Big Fall Makeup Trend

Published on August 31, 2022

Hailey Bieber
It seems like everyone and their mom is talking about Hailey Bieber right now. What's causing all the buzz? She's literally just wearing cute outfits, talking about skincare, and putting on makeup. Yet somehow, everything she does instantly becomes a must-have aesthetic.

Take her TikTok-viral "brownie glazed" lips, for example. Even though the cocoa-colored pout is simple, it aligns perfectly with so many current trends (fall colors, the '90s, ultra-glossy, and "clean girl" aesthetic, just to name a few). In a minute-long video, Bieber lines her cupid's bow and bottom lip with a medium-brown pencil and tops it with a clear, shiny gloss. And although the supermodel doesn't call out any product names, Beauty Tok has sleuthed out the two products necessary to complete the look.

Bieber has previously admitted to being a fan of the Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in shade 'anywhere caffeine'. However, TikTok makeup guru @laucapon guessed that the pencil was in fact the Scott Barnes Glamazon Lip Liner in 'Naomi,' which, unsurprisingly, is already sold out. That being said, any pigmented, creamy brown liner should do the job. "If you want that Hailey Bieber brownie lip color I'm going to show you how to get it" creator @courtney.shields told viewers, suggesting the Dibs Definer. "It will last forever and ever" she adds.

Personally, I love the Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner in 'strong', a deep cocoa shade; it's creamy, pigmented, and stays in place for hours without smudging. If you're looking to save, the NYX Slim Lip Pencil in 'espresso' is a classic, shopper-loved choice that's only $5 on Amazon.

While fall doesn't technically start for a few more weeks, I simply can't wait to start wearing this look. Add these lip essentials to your cart now ahead of the season.

