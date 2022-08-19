Hailey Bieber Put a Preppy Twist on Lingerie Dressing

Thigh-high hosiery for the win.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022
Hailey Bieber Thigh-High Stockings
Photo: Getty

While many people's interpretation of lingerie dressing is literal (bustiers and bras as tops, corset dresses, whale tales), Hailey Bieber's take on the trend is much more subtle.

On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out to support pal Kendall Jenner at her 818 Tequila party at Soho House in Malibu, and for the occasion, she added a sexy touch to her go-to preppy style as of late. Wearing a black blazer dress with side cutouts and a super short hemline that was accented by a pair of sheer stockings, Hailey looked like schoolgirl meets supermodel.

Her thigh-high hosiery was teamed with chunky, lug-soled loafers in patent leather and a matching shiny shoulder bag. Hailey slicked her hair back into a tight bun, highlighting a pair of gold hoops and aviators below, and not to mention, her signature glazed skin.

Just the day prior, Hailey flexed her fashion chops once again with a trendy yet cozy take on the LBD. With summer nearly over, the model wore a long-sleeve black cardigan as an itty-bitty dress perfect for fall and paired the comfy knit with matching black Giaborgini knee-high boots, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a simple black handbag.

