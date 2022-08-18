Hailey Bieber's Little Black Cardigan Dress Is the Epitome of Late Summer Dressing

Fall fashion, here we come.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo: Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber once again proved she's always three steps ahead of the curve by breaking out what might just be our new late summer uniform. On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out with husband Justin Bieber, and her trendy take on an LBD was a masterclass in dressing for seasonal transitions.

For the midweek date night, the married couple was spotted hand-in-hand on their way to grab a bite at Catch Steak in Los Angeles. Hailey opted to keep it rather low-key for the occasion, sporting a black cardigan-style Wardrobe.NYC long-sleeve minidress paired with matching black Giaborgini knee-high boots. Never one to skimp out on accessories, Bieber toted a simple black shoulder bag and added a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses to finish the look. She wore her expensive brunette hair down and parted in the middle.

As a fellow fashion aficionado, Justin also reached for a warmer transitional look for date night. The singer wore a brown hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants set layered over a white long-sleeve shirt, which he complemented with a matching hat embroidered with a smiley face and white sneakers.

The pair's outing comes just a few days after Hailey opened up about her four-year marriage to Justin while serving as one of Harper's Baazar's September cover stars. In the interview, the model revealed that while the two are incredibly in love, it takes a lot of effort to maintain a relationship amid busy schedules.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Revealed What Her Relationship with Justin Looks Like After Four Years of Marriage
Hailey Bieber Reformation Dress
Hailey Bieber's Sold-Out Dress Is From a J.Lo-Loved Brand, and We Found Lookalikes
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Combined Preppy and Sporty With a Low-Rise Skirt and Knee-High Socks
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Wore Mom Jeans and an Octopus-Style Button-Up During Date Night With A$AP Rocky
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Idaho Vacation Bucket Hats Low-Rise Pants Walking Together
Hailey and Justin Bieber's '90s-Inspired Lake Day Looks Included Low-Rise Pants and Coordinating Bucket Hats
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Stunned in a Bright Blue Swimsuit While Kissing Justin Lakeside
Hailey Bieber Vintage Look
Hailey Bieber Wore a Vintage Set and Sky-High Mary Janes to Drink Tequila With Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Hailey Bieber Tiffany Campaign Gray Suit Arms Folded Against Wall
Hailey Bieber Paired her Plunging Tuxedo Dress With Tiffany & Co. Jewelry
hailey bieber mirror pic
Hailey Bieber Paired Gigantic Swishy Pants With the Tiniest Crop Top
Hailey Bieber Instagram pink dress big blazer
Hailey Bieber's Take on Business Casual Includes a Micro Mini and an Oversized Blazer
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Proved Black Is the New Black in a Plunging Latex Dress With the Shortest Hem
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker and Hailey and Justin Bieber Couple Photo 2022 Super Bowl
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching All-Black Looks for a Double Date
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore the Sportiest Outfit to Partake in the Most Unexpected Hobby
Hailey Bieber Pink Dress Clunky Boots Paris Fashion Week
Hailey Bieber Wore a Plunging Pink Dress with the Clunkiest Platform Boots
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Stepped Out in the Tiniest Neon Green Sports Bra and Hot Pants