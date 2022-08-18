Hailey Bieber's Little Black Cardigan Dress Is the Epitome of Late Summer Dressing

Hailey Bieber once again proved she's always three steps ahead of the curve by breaking out what might just be our new late summer uniform. On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out with husband Justin Bieber, and her trendy take on an LBD was a masterclass in dressing for seasonal transitions.

For the midweek date night, the married couple was spotted hand-in-hand on their way to grab a bite at Catch Steak in Los Angeles. Hailey opted to keep it rather low-key for the occasion, sporting a black cardigan-style Wardrobe.NYC long-sleeve minidress paired with matching black Giaborgini knee-high boots. Never one to skimp out on accessories, Bieber toted a simple black shoulder bag and added a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses to finish the look. She wore her expensive brunette hair down and parted in the middle.

As a fellow fashion aficionado, Justin also reached for a warmer transitional look for date night. The singer wore a brown hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants set layered over a white long-sleeve shirt, which he complemented with a matching hat embroidered with a smiley face and white sneakers.

The pair's outing comes just a few days after Hailey opened up about her four-year marriage to Justin while serving as one of Harper's Baazar's September cover stars. In the interview, the model revealed that while the two are incredibly in love, it takes a lot of effort to maintain a relationship amid busy schedules.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.