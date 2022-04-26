Hailey Bieber Just Wore Every Mall Trend From 2002
When you didn't actually live through the early aughts, it's easy to treat a throwback outfit like playing dress-up. Hailey Bieber, who's more likely to choose sleek, stealthy designs from Saint Laurent for turns on the red carpet, posed alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, wearing just about every trend that ruled suburban malls at the turn of the millennium. In her latest Instagram post, Hailey shared a sweet snapshot in which she rested her chin on Justin's shoulder (he also posted it to his feed, just in case anyone was cringing at the possibility of another social media faux pas) while wearing a little white spaghetti-strap top, low-rise pants that showed off a sparkling belly chain, and tiny braids in her hair.
While the photo didn't offer much in the way of context — there is a trailer behind the pair — Hailey's very '00s outfit could work whether it's 2022 or 2002. And with the resurgence of early aughts fashion, like low-rise everything, delia's nostalgia, and sky-high chunky platforms, it's not surprising that she'd embrace them all at once. Models, amirite?
She captioned her post with a blue butterfly emoji and a white heart.
Justin got in on some mall culture, too. While he wore a blue hoodie, it was the lack of belt and stand-in shoestring that was a nod to skater culture, which was also a huge part of Y2K culture — just ask Tony Hawk. He's currently embarking on the Justice tour, which recently stopped in Des Moines. But he also made headlines when he made a surprise appearance at Coachella, where he performed "Peaches" alongside his collaborator, Daniel Caesar, back on April 15 on the show's first weekend.