Hailey Bieber Just Wore Every Mall Trend From 2002

When you didn't actually live through the early aughts, it's easy to treat a throwback outfit like playing dress-up. Hailey Bieber, who's more likely to choose sleek, stealthy designs from Saint Laurent for turns on the red carpet, posed alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, wearing just about every trend that ruled suburban malls at the turn of the millennium. In her latest Instagram post, Hailey shared a sweet snapshot in which she rested her chin on Justin's shoulder (he also posted it to his feed, just in case anyone was cringing at the possibility of another social media faux pas) while wearing a little white spaghetti-strap top, low-rise pants that showed off a sparkling belly chain, and tiny braids in her hair.