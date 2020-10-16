Hailey Bieber Just Made the Case For Early Aughts Baggy Jeans
The pants your brother wore in 2003 are making a comeback.
Remember the baggy, gravity-defying jeans everyone's brother wore in the early 2000s?
Well, they're making a comeback, thanks to Hailey Bieber.
On Thursday, the model stepped out in an all-denim outfit, featuring a dark-washed pair of pants with a long-sleeved bustier top. She accessorized with a red heart-shaped bag and, of course, a protective black face mask.
We're not exactly rooting for early aughts baggy jeans to proliferate (or even jeans in general after WFH sweats took over), but if anyone can pull this off, it's Bieber. Between this outfit and the knit bra she wore earlier this month, she's conquering pandemic-era street style.
This week, Bieber has been using her Instagram to encourage people to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
"It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country," she wrote in a post on Saturday. "I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!"