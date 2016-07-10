Hailey Baldwin Looks Ravishing in Red at Revolve Summer Party

Red is definitely Hailey Baldwin's color. The 19-year-old model attended a hoppin' summer party in the Hamptons with some of her famous friends yesterday, and we have to say she looked simply ravishing in her red getup.

The blonde bombshell partied all night at the Revolve Summer Splash party, one of four happening events hosted in the Hamptons this year, and she made sure to arrive in high style. Baldwin wore a matching crop top ($110; revolve.com) and maxi skirt ($148; revolve.com) ensemble by Majorelle, showing off her midriff and a lot of leg. She topped off the look with gold sandals, a bold watch, and natural hair and makeup.

BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Among others, Baldwin was joined by model Chanel Iman and actress Jamie Chung—both of whom looked equally chic. Iman rocked a black backless maxi dress by X by NBD ($398; revolve.com) with geometric cutouts and a thigh-high slit and paired it with black lace-up sandals. Chung, on the other hand, wore a simple white dress by Privacy Please, which she teamed with a pair of black and white wedges and a statement necklace.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin and Her BFF Have New Matching Tattoos

The crew appeared to have a great time at the bash, dancing all night while Desiigner performed his hit song "Panda" for the crowd.

The first soiree at the Revolve Hamptons house was over Independence Day weekend, and Chrissy Teigen was the hostess at that event. These parties have been star-studded affairs so far, and it'll be exciting to see who else shows up for the next two bashes.