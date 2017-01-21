Hailey Baldwin Makes the Most of a Rare Rainy Day in L.A.

Like the song says, "It never rains in Southern California—it pours" and this dreary Friday it did just that. Never one to be disheartened, model Hailey Baldwin made the most of the gray day, using it as an opportunity to showcase her coziest clothes and best street style. After all—when the world gets you down, sometimes a great outfit can really turn things around.

🖖🏼 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Case in point, Baldwin stepped out for coffee with a friend, while showing all of Beverly Hills the proper way to do rainy day dressing. The up-and-coming model wore tight black pants (cuffed at the ankle), along with a covetable green bomber jacket from Opening Ceremony. She topped off the outfit with crisp white sneakers and pink-hued aviators—because who doesn't like a chance to see the world through rose colored glasses—and pulled her hair back into a low bun, a practical option when heading out in the rain.

It seems like Baldwin was feeling her outfit as much as we were, because she posted a few cute Instagram shots to show off her look. The first shows her posing in front of the Opening Ceremony storefront (above) and the other was a selfie that highlighted her enviable complexion.

creep A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Consider this the remedy for rainy day blues.