Hailey Baldwin and Her BFF Have New Matching Tattoos

We've been seeing a ton of really, really, tiny, delicate tattoos pop up on like every single celebrity (Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus... etc). And Hailey Baldwin and friend/model Mari Mckinney just joined the tiny tattoo club with their new matching tattoos. The tattoos were debuted yesterday on New York tattoo artist Jon Boy's Instagram, you may recognize Jon Boy as being Justin Bieber's (!!!) tattoo artist, too.

RELATED: The Jin Soon and Casetify Collaboration Is the Cutest Thing to Happen to Your Hands

🇧🇷gente🇧🇷 #hillsongnyc #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on May 23, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Is the Face of Coach's New Fragrance Campaign

In the photo, shared above, you can make out that the tattoo says "gente." Judging by the Brazilian flags, the fact that Mari Mckinney is Brazilian, and that Hailey herself is half Brazilian, we're going to assume that the tattoo has a relation to their heritage.

And we are so into how cute, delicate, and small this tattoo is!