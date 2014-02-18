9 of Our Favorite Instagrams from President's Day Weekend

Instagram/haileesteinfeld; Instagram/therealsarahhyland
President's Day Weekend was a busy one for our favorite social media-happy celebs, and the proof was on Instagram, of course. So, what exactly were they up to? Hailee Steinfeld and Sarah Hyland spent the long weekend traveling, while stars including Oprah and Lupita Nyong'o hit the BAFTAs in London. Meanwhile, Lea Michele soaked up the sun on during her warm weather getaway. Check out 9 of our favorite Instagrams from the weekend.
