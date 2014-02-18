9 of Our Favorite Instagrams from President's Day Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Feb 18, 2014 @ 1:58 pm

President's Day Weekend was a busy one for our favorite social media-happy celebs, and the proof was on Instagram, of course. So, what exactly were they up to? Hailee Steinfeld and Sarah Hyland spent the long weekend traveling, while stars including Oprah and Lupita Nyong'o hit the BAFTAs in London. Meanwhile, Lea Michele soaked up the sun on during her warm weather getaway. Check out 9 of our favorite Instagrams from the weekend.

1 of 9 Instagram/haileesteinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld shot a scenic selfie while promoting her upcoming movie Three Days to Kill.
2 of 9 Instagram/therealsarahhyland

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress was greeted by a kangaroo and a koala as she arrived in Australia.
3 of 9 Instagram/jessetyler

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Also en route to Sydney, Australia were her Modern Family co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. "It's this little girls first time out of the country! (Aubrey's...not mine)," captioned Ferguson.
4 of 9 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o got in some coordinating reading time before the BAFTAs.
5 of 9 Instagram/oprah

Oprah Winfrey

Party time! The media mogul posed with Michael Fassbender and Emma Thompson after the BAFTAs in London.
6 of 9 Instagram/msleamichele

Lea Michele

What winter? Michele soaked up the sun while vacationing with pals over President's Day Weekend.
7 of 9 Instagram/lenadunham

Lena Dunham

Throwback Monday? Lena Dunham shared this photo of herself and her mom "just floatin' through the '80s."
8 of 9 Instagram/lilyaldridge

Nina Agdel, Lily Aldridge, and Chrissy Teigen

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's cover stars Nina Agdel, Lily Aldridge, and Chrissy Teigen goofed off backstage before appearing on Jimmy Kimmel.
9 of 9 Instagram/bryangreenberg

Bryan Greenberg

While the East Coast battles another winter storm, Greenberg embraces the sunny Los Angeles weather.

