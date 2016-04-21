Hailee Steinfeld Knows Exactly What Lipstick to Wear with a Sports Jersey 

Guys, Hailee Steinfeld just proved that a sporty look doesn’t have to mean a casual topknot and yoga leggings (though that does sound great). Quite the contrary, the actress/singer made the case for wearing an oversized football jersey as a dress.

Steinfeld showed up in Texas for an H&M store opening wearing sexy tousled waves and full-on makeup that included metallic shadow, a killer cat eye, and a bold lip. Check out her threaded choker, too. It's giving us some major '90s vibes.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

So next time, you're going to a game, just take your beauty cues from Hailee.