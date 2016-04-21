Hailee Steinfeld Knows Exactly What Lipstick to Wear with a Sports Jersey 

Shawn Ehlers/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 21, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Guys, Hailee Steinfeld just proved that a sporty look doesn’t have to mean a casual topknot and yoga leggings (though that does sound great). Quite the contrary, the actress/singer made the case for wearing an oversized football jersey as a dress. 

Steinfeld showed up in Texas for an H&M store opening wearing sexy tousled waves and full-on makeup that included metallic shadow, a killer cat eye, and a bold lip. Check out her threaded choker, too. It's giving us some major '90s vibes.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Camp Give Us the Inside Deets on Pitch Perfect 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

So next time, you're going to a game, just take your beauty cues from Hailee.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!