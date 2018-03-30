whitelogo
Hailee Steinfeld
Celebrity
Hailee Steinfeld
Clothing
How to Dress Like Your Favorite Coachella Style Star
Mar 30, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Kids Choice Awards
The Best Fashion from the Kids' Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Mar 25, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Here’s How Hailee Steinfeld Helped Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fall for Each Other
Feb 01, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Hairstyles
Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailee Steinfeld's High Ponytail
Jan 02, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Awards & Events
The Chicest Black-Tie-Appropriate Pants on the AMAs Red Carpet
Nov 19, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Halloween
See 100 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Sep 28, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Sep 01, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Video Music Awards
All the MTV VMAs After-Party Moments You Don't Want to Miss
Aug 28, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Fashion
I Don't Know What Hailee Steinfeld Is Wearing But I Love It
Jul 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Balmain Celebrated Its Los Angeles Boutique Opening with a Star-Studded Bash
Jul 21, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
The First Official Trailer for
Pitch Perfect
3
Is Here!
Jun 25, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Music
These Are the Concert Tours You Don't Want to Miss This Summer
Jun 21, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Movies
The Bellas Are Too Cute in the First Teaser Trailer for
Pitch Perfect 3
Jun 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Fashion
Secret's Out! Here's Where to Get the $30 Sunglasses Celebrities Love
Jun 02, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Accessories
Why This $29 Sunglass Line Already Has a Cult Following (Before It's Even Launched)
May 11, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
The Stars' Best Social Media Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 08, 2017 @ 9:00 am
MTV Movie Awards
See MTV Award Winner Emma Watson React to Hailee Steinfeld as Belle
May 07, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Awards & Events
Inside the Radio Disney Music Awards with
InStyle
Apr 30, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears Were Twinning at the Radio Disney Awards
Apr 30, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Coachella
Emily Ratajkowski Turns Up Coachella's Desert Heat in a Tiny Crop Top
Apr 17, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Kendall Jenner Models Sheer Lingerie, Photographs Hailee Steinfeld for
Love
Feb 03, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
TV Shows
Our Dream Cast for American Crime Story's Monica Lewinsky Season
Jan 19, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Golden Globes
The Most Princess-Worthy Dresses at the 2017 Golden Globes
Jan 09, 2017 @ 8:00 am
