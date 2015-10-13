You Wont Believe How Grown Up (and Gorgeous) Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Is

Gwyneth Paltrow is a natural beauty, and it looks like she has amazing genes. The award-winning actress and lifestyle guru posted a photo of herself and her daughter, Apple Martin, to Instagram, and they look identical. Seriously, it's like looking at a tiny Goop with just a touch of Coldplay (er, Chris Martin) thrown in.

#girls #InternationalGirlsDay A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 11, 2015 at 5:48pm PDT

The most striking similarity between Goop and Apple is their teeth and middle-parted hair, and for those of you wondering about Apple's unusual name, Chris Martin is the one who chose it. Paltrow told Howard Stern that Apple "loves" her name, and that "Chris named her."