Gwyneth Paltrow Wore a Tiny White Bikini While Bathing in a Tub of Milk

When it comes to her lifestyle brand, Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow proved she's nothing if not committed. For example, the wellness guru just shared a pair of snaps to her brand's Instagram page on Monday showing a behind-the-scenes photo of her latest campaign, which just so happened to require her to take a dip in an inflatable bathtub full of milk.

Aptly captioned, "Reality vs. Instagram," the side-by-side shots showed the process of getting a blissful-looking photo of Paltrow submerged in milk to promote her new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk. While the second slide showed a picture-perfect image of Gwyneth soaking in the tub with nothing but her arms, head, and beaming smile poking out of the liquid, the first shot showed the former actress hilariously drenched in milk while wearing a tiny white bandeau-style bikini top and matching white bottoms.

Gwyneth's continued dedication to Goop comes just days after she shared that she has no plans to act again anytime soon. During an appearance on Sunday Today, the businesswoman shared that she doesn't "daydream about the movie business at all" and that the backlash following her 1999 Oscar win for Shakespeare In Love is what first caused her to rethink her career.

"I think it was probably around the time of winning the Oscar where you go from people kind of being curious about you or discovering you or rooting for you to it all being upended, and people really wanting to tear you down and take great pleasure in it," she shared. "Which ends up being a really beautiful lesson in knowing who you are. Loving the people you love. Being totally in integrity. And like fuck everybody else."