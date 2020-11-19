Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Mother Matched in $550 Jumpsuits
The mother/daughter fashion moments continue.
Whether it's with her daughter Apple Martin, or her mother Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow proves that there are no limits to adorable mother/daughter matching moments.
On Instagram this week, Paltrow posted yet another style coordination with her mom while showing off a new brand available on Goop.
In two different images, she and her mom wear the same $550 floral boiler suit from Rivet Utility (available here). "New brand alert! @daundees founded @rivetutility so we can just zip in and go! Us Paltrow/Danners are fans," she wrote in the caption.
In August, the two sat down with Paltrow's daughter Apple in an Instagram video. During the exchange, Apple asked them "what advice would you give your younger self?" Danner replied, "Grow up." And Paltrow added, "Get your shit together man"'