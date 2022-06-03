Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Were the Coolest Parents at Their Daughter Apple's High School Graduation

Last night, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attended their daughter Apple's high school graduation, and they were likely the coolest parents (and exes) in the audience. I mean, who else can say that their dad is a rockstar, and their mom is not only an actress, but also the founder of a mega-wellness empire? Not many.

To commemorate the milestone occasion, Paltrow and Martin posed for a selfie with their combined mini-me following the ceremony. In the photo uploaded to Paltrow's Instagram Stories, the trio smiled as Martin put his arm around Apple and Gwyneth pulled down her sunglasses for the camera. "Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," the Goop founder captioned the sweet family snapshot, adding a "Class of 2022" sticker below.

In the image, Apple wore a green graduate gown sans cap, while her dad dressed up in a black suit. Gwyneth, on the other hand, seemingly went for a more casual look pairing a woven hat with a sundress with spaghetti straps.

Apple's high school graduation comes just weeks after another major milestone: her 18th birthday. Earlier this month, Gwyneth celebrated her daughter's special day with the most stunning photo alongside a heartwarming caption on Instagram. "18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," Paltrow wrote. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."