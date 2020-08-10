Gwyneth Paltrow, Mom Blythe and Daughter Apple Wear Coordinating Goop Outfits
The resemblance is uncanny.
Lately, Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old daughter Apple Martin has been making appearances all over the Goop founder's Instagram. Not only did she show off her mom's latest collection, but the two have also been posting selfies from quarantine.
Of course, as many have pointed out, the resemblance between mother and daughter is uncanny but what's even more disarming is how much they both look like Paltrow's mother, actress Blythe Danner.
On Instagram, she shared a picture of the three generations of women all wearing Goop dresses.
Last week, Paltrow penned a powerful essay about her divorce from Apple's father Chris Martin. In it, she mentions how her biggest concern following the breakup was how it would impact her children. "We desperately didn’t want to hurt our children. We didn’t want to lose our family. The questions, both philosophical and tactical, seemed unfathomable: who sleeps where, how does bath time work, what do we say to the kids?" she wrote. Eventually, though, they found peace with their decision and have figured out a parenting method that works for them.
She continued, "Even when they are young, children understand that love takes multiple forms. I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with. Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other.