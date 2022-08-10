Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Just Had the Cutest Mother-Daughter Matching Moment

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin are the walking definition of the saying, "like mother, like daughter." Even when they're not coordinating their outfits, Martin is the spitting image of her mom. So, when the two stepped out in New York City on Tuesday in matching white ensembles, it was like seeing double.

The mother-daughter duo dropped into the Goop Manhattan storefront looking breezy in chic summer outfits. Paltrow opted for a boxy button-down blouse with flowy sheer panels along the sides and eggshell-colored gauchos that hit midway down her shin. She paired the look with matching Roger Vivier sneakers, a small red crossbody bag, and black square sunglasses. Her famous blonde hair was pulled into a low bun.

Martin kept her outfit simple with a midi-length, halter sundress with a ruched midsection. She finished the look with black slides and gold jewelry while carrying a canvas tote — like a true New Yorker. Her long hair was pulled into a low ponytail and any flyaways were tucked behind her ear.

Paltrow shares Apple and her brother, Moses, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Last September, Paltrow celebrated National Daughters Day with a selfie, where they looked practically identical.

"Oh man do I love you #nationaldaughtersday," Paltrow wrote alongside the snap that captured the lifestyle mogul soft smiling and Martin smizing with pursed lips.