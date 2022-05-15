Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Her Daughter Apple's 18th Birthday with the Most Stunning Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow 's daughter, Apple Martin, is all grown-up — as in, she's an actual adult now. On Saturday, Apple turned 18 years old and to celebrate the special milestone, Paltrow shared a heartfelt tribute along with a stunning snapshot of the birthday girl on Instagram.

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," Paltrow wrote of her daughter, who, in the photo, looks at herself in the mirror while wearing a backless white dress. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."