Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Her Daughter Apple's 18th Birthday with the Most Stunning Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, is all grown-up — as in, she's an actual adult now. On Saturday, Apple turned 18 years old and to celebrate the special milestone, Paltrow shared a heartfelt tribute along with a stunning snapshot of the birthday girl on Instagram.
"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," Paltrow wrote of her daughter, who, in the photo, looks at herself in the mirror while wearing a backless white dress. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."
Gwyneth continued in her caption, "Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama."
Paltrow welcomed Apple in 2004 with her ex-husband Chris Martin, who actually came up with their first child's very unique name. During an Instagram Q&A last month, the actress revealed that Martin suggested the name Apple when she was pregnant and that she "fell in love with it." "I thought it was original and cool," she added. "I can't imagine her being called anything else!"
Paltrow and Martin also share a son together, 16-year-old Moses.