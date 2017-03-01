Gwyneth Paltrow Is Consciously Uncoupling from Her TriBeCa Penthouse

Jenny Anderson/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Mar 01, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Breaking up—er, consciously uncoupling, is hard to do. Though, honestly, it seems that Gwyneth Paltrow and her Coldplay frontman ex had a simpler transition than most. Despite their strides, one major remnant of their coupledom still remains (hint: It’s worth millions and occupies a TriBeCa address).

According to Curbed New York, Chris Martin and Gwyneth’s N.Y.C. penthouse first went on the market about a year ago, for an original listing price of $14.25 million. Today, the estimate is far less steep (you still need to be a multi-millionaire, mind you), but the penthouse can be yours for about a third of the original asking price at $9.95 million.

The former couple purchased the 3,892-square-foot pre-war apartment in 2007 for $5.1 million. Although we have no doubt that the penthouse is a Paltrow-worthy palace of decorative delights, it’s interesting to note that the home has just three bedrooms—the perfect size for Chris, Gwyneth, and their two children Apple, 12, and Moses, 10.

Scroll down below for a closer look at the sprawling penthouse.

VIDEO: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's TriBeCa Penthouse

 

Looking for more Gwyneth in your life? Visit Goop and shop the site’s cozy new collegiate-style sweatshirt (photographed below: $195; goop.com).

Courtesy of Goop

1 of 5 Björn Wallander

The Glassware Cabinet

A true testament to the style profile of its owners, this small corner of the room gives an accurate impression of the entire apartment. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Björn Wallander

The Kitchen

Bathed in marble and clean shades of white, G.P.'s kitchen looks too pristine for functionality—we love looking at it, though. 

3 of 5 Björn Wallander

The Mantle

The penthouse's soothing vibes and calming color scheme bleed into its every nook and cranny. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Björn Wallander

The Hallway

Cue the Gregorian chants, am I right? This zen hallway is our happy place. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Björn Wallander

The Perfect Perch

This Victorian-style day bed is serenity in a couch.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!