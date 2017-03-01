Gwyneth Paltrow Is Consciously Uncoupling from Her TriBeCa Penthouse

Breaking up—er, consciously uncoupling, is hard to do. Though, honestly, it seems that Gwyneth Paltrow and her Coldplay frontman ex had a simpler transition than most. Despite their strides, one major remnant of their coupledom still remains (hint: It’s worth millions and occupies a TriBeCa address).

According to Curbed New York, Chris Martin and Gwyneth’s N.Y.C. penthouse first went on the market about a year ago, for an original listing price of $14.25 million. Today, the estimate is far less steep (you still need to be a multi-millionaire, mind you), but the penthouse can be yours for about a third of the original asking price at $9.95 million.

The former couple purchased the 3,892-square-foot pre-war apartment in 2007 for $5.1 million. Although we have no doubt that the penthouse is a Paltrow-worthy palace of decorative delights, it’s interesting to note that the home has just three bedrooms—the perfect size for Chris, Gwyneth, and their two children Apple, 12, and Moses, 10.

Scroll down below for a closer look at the sprawling penthouse.

VIDEO: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's TriBeCa Penthouse

