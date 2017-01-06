Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 20 of Her Favorite Things

When a product earns Gwyneth Paltrow's stamp of approval, you know it's attention-worthy. And while the wellness guru shares many top picks through her lifestyle brand Goop, we wanted to dive deeper into what really ranks highest on her list of must-haves. So after meeting up with Paltrow for our February cover shoot—during which she stuck to a strict goat's milk cleanse—we asked the star to spill on her all-time favorite things, from shoes to skincare. Here's what we learned:

Wardrobe-wise, Paltrow’s most coveted style staples include a classic Chanel tote, MiH jeans, and a few designs from her recently-launched Goop Label clothing line. In addition to sharing her fashion faves, the Juice Beauty creative director dished on the secret to her glowing complexion (face oil from Vintner's Daughter), the shellfish-packed meal she loves most (when not on a cleanse, of course), and her go-to fitness routine (hint: it's a famous method created by her personal trainer).

Scroll down for all of Paltrow’s picks, and for more on the star, pick up InStyle’s February issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.