Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 20 of Her Favorite Things

Greg Kadel
Samantha Simon
Jan 06, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

When a product earns Gwyneth Paltrow's stamp of approval, you know it's attention-worthy. And while the wellness guru shares many top picks through her lifestyle brand Goop, we wanted to dive deeper into what really ranks highest on her list of must-haves. So after meeting up with Paltrow for our February cover shoot—during which she stuck to a strict goat's milk cleanse—we asked the star to spill on her all-time favorite things, from shoes to skincare. Here's what we learned: 

Wardrobe-wise, Paltrow’s most coveted style staples include a classic Chanel tote, MiH jeans, and a few designs from her recently-launched Goop Label clothing line. In addition to sharing her fashion faves, the Juice Beauty creative director dished on the secret to her glowing complexion (face oil from Vintner's Daughter), the shellfish-packed meal she loves most (when not on a cleanse, of course), and her go-to fitness routine (hint: it's a famous method created by her personal trainer). 

Scroll down for all of Paltrow’s picks, and for more on the star, pick up InStyle’s February issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download

1 of 19 courtesy MiH

Most-Worn Pair of Jeans

“Anything by MiH.” 

available at saks.com $138 SHOP NOW
2 of 19 courtesy

Lip Product I Love 

“Hurraw! Coconut Lip Balm.”

available at hurrawbalm.com $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 courtesy Son of a Gun

Ultimate Meal

“The lobster roll at Son Of A Gun in L.A.”

4 of 19 courtesy Jennifer Meyer

Favorite Piece of Jewelry 

“A stack of Jennifer Meyer pinkie rings.”

available at barneys.com $175 SHOP NOW
5 of 19 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Eyelash MVP 

“Juice Beauty Mascara.”

available at juicebeauty.com $22 SHOP NOW
6 of 19 courtesy Four Seasons Hotel

Favorite Hotel in the World

“Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.”

7 of 19 courtesy Vintner's Daughter

Complexion Pick-Me-Up 

“Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum.”

available at vintnersdaughter.com $185 SHOP NOW
8 of 19 courtesy Hirshleifers

Top Shopping Spot 

Hirshleifers in Manhasset, N.Y.”

9 of 19 courtesy Goop

Signature Scent 

“Goop Edition 01 fragrance.”

available at goop.com $165 SHOP NOW
10 of 19 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Comfiest Travel Outfit 

“A cardigan layered over a tank top and cotton trousers.”

11 of 19 courtesy

Best Body Scrub I’ve Bought 

“The Organic Pharmacy Cleopatra’s Body Scrub.”

available at barneys.com $82 SHOP NOW
12 of 19 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Fitness Fave

“The Tracy Anderson Method.”

13 of 19 AKM-GSI

Accessories I Wear Everywhere 

“My black heel ankle boots from Chloe, and a Chanel tote.”

14 of 19 coutesy Goop

Luggage I Love 

“The Goop tote.”

available at goop.com $285 SHOP NOW
15 of 19 gywnethpaltrow/Instagram

Biggest Beauty Splurge

“Facials.”

16 of 19 courtesy

Hair Product I Can’t Live Without 

“Milbon Straight Lisciocrystal.” 

available at available at select salons $30 SHOP NOW
17 of 19 courtesy

Book I’m Currently Reading 

How to Talk So Kids Will Listen & Listen So Kids Will Talk by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish.”

available at amazon.com $11 SHOP NOW
18 of 19 nytimestravel/Instagram

Instagram Feed That Inspires Me 

“New York Times Travel (@nytimestravel).”

19 of 19 courtesy Goop

Go-To Hostess Gift 

“Goop Edition 01 candle.”

available at goop.com $72 SHOP NOW

