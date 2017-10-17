Gwyneth Paltrow Says Banding Together as a Community Is What "Will Make Us Strong"

"I love Gwyneth!" was heard Monday night all across New York's Spring Studios, where God's Love We Deliver and Michael Kors welcomed guests for the 11th annual Golden Heart Awards.

There, Gwyneth Paltrow shone in a silver sequined dress from the designer's spring 2018 collection and Tamara Mellon stilettos and took to the stage to accept the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service. "This dress better not be f—ing see through," she joked to Kors as she delivered a touching speech.

"We're living in a time that is so extraordinarily complex and between all of the natural disasters and the political climate, it sometimes feels like we're living in very extremely uncertain times, and I know a lot of us feel scared about the future that we are creating for our children and what is gonna happen next," she said to the room which included her mother, Blythe Danner, and friends and Kors muses like Kate Hudson, Ashley Graham, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Amber Valletta, Gabrielle Union and Jasmine Tookes.

"Community, us binding together, us understanding that we are one is what will lift us up, is what will make us strong, is what will make us persevere and prevail," she said, referencing the work of God's Love We Deliver, a nonprofit that delivers free meals to people in need. "Us coming together and creating this consciousness together ... us being banded together like this really, truly makes a difference."

Kors shared similar sentiments, calling Paltrow strong, funny, a "fabulous friend," businesswoman, and mother, and praising her "really big heart."

The evening's honorees included Jordan Roth and Jon Gilman, and guests couldn't help but focus on empowered women like Paltrow, who recently went public with allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein.

"I support all the women who've been harassed," Amber Valleta told us. "A lot of anger and a lot of frustration is bubbling to the surface. You'll see more and more women, more and more people of color, more and more people of different gender identification coming out and speaking, and those of us that have been suppressed are angry. ... We just have to keep raising our voices and be heard."

Hilary Rhoda praised Paltrow for being a role model in her career, saying "she's just so cool and down to earth," and Joan Smalls cited other powerful women like Angelina Jolie and Rosie O'Donnell as sources of inspiration.

Gabrielle Union, who on Monday took to Twitter to share her personal story of being raped, sent a message to victims of assault too. "There is light at the end of the tunnel. There is help. There is healing. This doesn't have to define you," she said.

Kate Hudson, who wore a beaded asymmetrical dress, kicked off her evening walking with Kors, hand in hand. As for whether she influenced the selection of her friend Paltrow as the night's honoree? "I have nothing to do with that! That's all Michael," she shared.

