Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Care If You Think She's Weird

In our cover story, the star opens up about building her GOOP empire, her headline-making divorce, and her capacity to push past criticism.

On her decision to start Goop and become an entrepreneur

“I’ll think, ‘Oh my god, I used to have a life of a spoiled movie star… What the f—? Why did I do this to myself?’”

On why she wanted to release her new Clean Beauty book

“I mean, it’s shocking to me that the government doesn’t regulate this stuff… How many of my friends have had fertility issues? How many of my daughter’s friends have had precocious puberty? Well, maybe that’s because we are putting endocrine-disrupting hormones in everything.”

On being a pioneer of esoteric health treatments

“I’ve learned how the cycle works… It used to be that I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like, ‘What the f— is she talking about? She’s a witch!’ And then later on it would sort of catch on. So now I just recognize it: OK, I’m going to talk about this, and people will think it’s weird, and that’s how it goes.”

On not caring what people think of her as she ages

“When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn’t expecting. It just happened. Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic: I don’t care! I like myself, and I’m just going to live my life. I’m going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.'"

On pushing the needle on wellness issues

"I’m like, this is my role. I’m here to do this. A friend told me if you’re a trailblazer, you’re the first one through, and you get the cuts because you’re hacking the path.”

For more from Gwyneth Paltrow, pick up the February issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Jan. 6.