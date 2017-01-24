10 Times Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Gave Us Ex-Couple Goals

Isabel Jones
Jan 24, 2017 @ 10:45 am

When Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their “Conscious Uncoupling” in March 2014, it felt as though the world as we knew it was coming to an end. How were we expected to function in a Chryneth-less society? Who would Beyoncé and Jay Z go on double dates with? Whose face were we supposed to picture when we listened to Coldplay love songs?

But as it turns out, Gwyneth and Chris’s oddly coined separation is just as glorious as their romantic relationship once was. “Fix You” still makes us cry, Goop still floors us with its trademark excess, and little Apple and Moses still have the best O.G. celebrity child names in Hollywood (Sorry, North). Best of all, the former couple still functions as a unit when it comes to raising their two kids, and it’s clear that their mutual love is strong as ever.

The conscious uncouple goes on family vacations, hangs on holidays, and praises their unconventional relationship at every opportunity. Who knew a breakup could be so civil, or lovely, even? 

Take note, therapists worldwide, this is what #ExCoupleGoals look like.

1 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Time He Was "Like a Brother"

In early 2016, Paltrow explained her bond with Martin to Glamour magazine: “We’re still very much a family, even though we don’t have a romantic relationship. He’s like my brother.” Hmm… that’s probably the last simile we’d ever use to describe an ex, but hey, whatever works!

2 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The Time Gwyneth, Apple, and Moses were Martin's Biggest Fans

Paltrow and her kids travel all over the globe to catch Martin in concert with his band Coldplay. Here they are in Peru, days after catching his performance in Argentina. 

3 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The time she was #blessed by his presence

Paltrow kicked off the season of gratitude with a sweet snap of Martin embracing their son, adding the caption: “Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love. Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone. Love, gp.”

4 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The time they took an awkward Disneyland selfie together

The former couple celebrated their daughter’s 12th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland. Bonding over their amusement park fatigue, Paltrow wrote this caption for her adorable photo: “When your parents can't handle #thundermountain anymore so they wait for you at the bottom. #disneyland #thehappiestplaceonearth #birthdayweekend.”

5 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The time she praised Martin's involvement in their children's lives

“Nothing like father/daughter love. Happy Father's Day to you, CAJM. Here is to all the engaged and present fathers, you create a backbone for society. We honor you all today,” Paltrow captioned this sweet Instagram photo.

6 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The Time She Referred to Him As Her "Baby Daddy"

Paltrow posted this photo of her kids enjoying a musical moment between their pops and Ed Sheeran, writing, "Baby daddy in a sweet duet with the immensely talented #edsheeran #yellow." 

7 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The Time Gwyneth Facilitated Bring Your Kid to Work Day

"Sometimes your dad really needs you to visit him at work," Paltrow captioned this concert photo of Martin blowing kisses to his daughter while onstage. 

8 of 10 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Time Gwyneth Admitted They're Better As Friends

Back in April, the actress spoke to Marie Claire Australia about her conscious uncoupling from Martin: “I think we are better as friends than we were [married]. We are very close and supportive of one another.”

9 of 10 Getty (2)

The time Gwyneth was totally chill about her ex dating J.Law

According to a source close to the actress, Paltrow's reaction to news of Martin dating Jennifer Lawrence went something like this: “Hey, he could do worse.” 

10 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

The time Gwyneth Captured the Moment

Not only does the Goop goddess spend quality time with her former beau and their kids, she also acts as on-site photographer. G.P. posted this adorable shot of father and son feelin' the love in a set of matching sweaters. "#matching #believeinlove," Paltrow captioned the Instagram photo.

