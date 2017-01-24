10 Times Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Gave Us Ex-Couple Goals

When Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their “Conscious Uncoupling” in March 2014, it felt as though the world as we knew it was coming to an end. How were we expected to function in a Chryneth-less society? Who would Beyoncé and Jay Z go on double dates with? Whose face were we supposed to picture when we listened to Coldplay love songs?

But as it turns out, Gwyneth and Chris’s oddly coined separation is just as glorious as their romantic relationship once was. “Fix You” still makes us cry, Goop still floors us with its trademark excess, and little Apple and Moses still have the best O.G. celebrity child names in Hollywood (Sorry, North). Best of all, the former couple still functions as a unit when it comes to raising their two kids, and it’s clear that their mutual love is strong as ever.

The conscious uncouple goes on family vacations, hangs on holidays, and praises their unconventional relationship at every opportunity. Who knew a breakup could be so civil, or lovely, even?

Take note, therapists worldwide, this is what #ExCoupleGoals look like.