Avengers Co-Stars Make a Young Fan with Cancer's Dream Come True 

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are super heroes IRL. The Captain America: Civl War co-stars took a trip to San Diego today with Gwyneth Paltrow to meet one of their biggest fans, 18-year-old Ryan Wilcox, who is battling AML, a secondary cancer, and needless to say it was the surprise of a lifetime.

Paltrow heard that Ryan's biggest dream would be to meet the stars of the franchise two weeks ago, and posted about it on Instagram. "Hey @robertdowneyjr and #chrisevans, want to take a road trip? I will drive you guys down," she wrote alongside a regram of Ryan recovering in the hospital. While the road trip from Los Angeles definitely would have been epic, the trio decided to fly down today, and Paltrow documented their adventures on her Instagram account.

Paltrow's first 'gram of the journey is of Evans and Downey walking towards the helicopter. "Let's do this #ryanstrong @robertdowneyjr #chrisevans," she captioned the snap.

Let's do this #ryanstrong @robertdowneyjr #chrisevans A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 23, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

She then posted a video of the three of them in the air, simply captioning the clip with "#ryanstrong."

#ryanstrong A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 23, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

The actress followed up their travel snaps with a pic of Evans and Downey with Ryan at his home. "Today @ryanwilcox0303 got a little surprise. Thank you to the incredible #chrisevans and my better work half @robertdowneyjr for being the men you both are. And thank you to the Wilcox family for your hospitality! #ryanstrong," she wrote next to the too-cute snap.

Ryan's family also took to his Facebook page to share several photos of the actors with Ryan. "Heroes from the big screen took time off to meet our real life hero and their biggest fan!! Amazing!! Thank you Chris, Robert and Gwyneth! ❤ ‪#‎RyanStrong‬."

Our hearts have officially melted.