Gwyneth Paltrow Matches with Mom Blythe Danner with Pajama-Inspired Outfits

Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand Goop hosted the garden party of the summer on Thursday in Amagansett, New York.

The Oscar-winner joined a roster of A-list guests at the event—which included Paltrow’s mom, Blythe Danner, and pals Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Seinfeld, Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano, and —for an evening of ornate hors d’oeuvres and summer-inspired specialty cocktails by The Dorsey at the Venetian.

Hannah Thomson for goop

Paltrow and her mom are hands-down the coolest mother-daughter duo around. In honor of the event, they coordinated in complementary Prada suits—Gwyneth’s was decorated with turquoise flowers, while Blythe’s took on a crimson hue. Both generations wore black sandals, Paltrow’s of the platform variety.

Witherspoon adopted tasteful florals for the event as well. She arrived in a cobalt blue maxi skirt with orange flowers, a white T-shirt, and woven gold sandals.

