No One Wears White Like Gwyneth Paltrow—See All Her Best Looks!

If Gwyneth Paltrow had to choose a color to wear as a permanent uniform, we'd guess she'd select white. And after this much practice—her red carpet track record is rife with pearly hits–she's pretty much nailed the non-color everytime.

In fact, the Iron Man actress has been dedicated to dainty whites throughout the course of her career and we don't blame her for wearing it over and over again. After all, no matter what silhouette she rocks, be it an asymmetric jumpsuit or a backless gown, time after time the neutral works for her. Don't believe us? See for yourself by clicking the link at the top for our gallery of Paltrow's best white outfits.

