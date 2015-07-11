No One Wears White Like Gwyneth Paltrow—See All Her Best Looks!

Alexis Bennett
Jul 11, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

If Gwyneth Paltrow had to choose a color to wear as a permanent uniform, we'd guess she'd select white. And after this much practice—her red carpet track record is rife with pearly hits–she's pretty much nailed the non-color everytime.  

In fact, the Iron Man actress has been dedicated to dainty whites throughout the course of her career and we don't blame her for wearing it over and over again. After all, no matter what silhouette she rocks, be it an asymmetric jumpsuit or a backless gown, time after time the neutral works for her. Don't believe us? See for yourself by clicking the link at the top for our gallery of Paltrow's best white outfits.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Gwyneth Paltrow

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow in White

1 of 12 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

June 8, 2015

A slim fit design from Air by Alice + Olivia ($274; shopbop.com) plus Tamara Mellon nude sandals ($795; tamaramellon.com) made the perfect pairing as Paltrow celebrated Windsor Smith's Homefront.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

May 7, 2015

Paltrow wowed in a mock neck minidress by Creatures of the Wind and black Tory Burch heels at the I'll See You in My Dreams screening.

3 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

October 8, 2014

This white Versace jumpsuit fit Paltrow's toned figure like a glove at the PSLA Autumn Party.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Todd Williamson/Invision for Roadside Attractions/AP

September 17, 2013

A ladylike Lanvin dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood heels demonstrated Paltrow's demure style at the premiere of Thanks for Sharing.

Advertisement
5 of 12 FameFlynet

April 12, 2013

Paltrow's Kaufmanfranco crepe dress and spiked Christian Louboutin pumps proved to be a classic duo at the Iron Man 3 photocall in Germany.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Dara Kushner/INFphoto.com

October 5, 2012

A soft sweater over a flirty miniskirt was the move as Paltrow stepped out in N.Y.C. to celebrate the Tracy Anderson Method Pregnancy Project. She even spiced up the look with bright red pumps.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Xposure

September 20, 2012

Paltrow co-hosted a Barack Obama fundraiser in London and stunned wearing head-to-toe Tom Ford. 

Advertisement
8 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

February 26, 2012

Paltrow looked like a goddess as she took on the red carpet at the 84th annual Academy Awards wearing a Tom Ford gown.

Advertisement
9 of 12 INFphoto.com

April 21, 2011

Paltrow went for an ultra-feminine look in a white Yigal Azrouël flare dress and black Jimmy Choo strappy heels for her book signing and appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

April 11, 2011

Now this is the chicest chef we've ever seen. Paltrow went with a Stella McCartney mini and Sergio Rossi booties for the celebration of her cookbook My Father's Daughter.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Splash News

December 13, 2010

Monique Lhuillier was the perfect choice as Paltrow accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She added a hint of color with blush Pierre Hardy heels.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Startraksphoto

December 14, 2010

The front of this white number might appear to be modest, but Paltrow showed major skin in this Emilio Pucci gown, which featured open back and sides.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!