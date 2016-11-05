Gwen Stefani Makes a Teddy Bear Shirt Look Unbelievably Edgy

If you thought that teddy bears weren't high fashion, think again. Gwen Stefani made a cute teddy part of her street style yesterday, rocking a Moschino shirt clad with a stuffed animal as part of her chic outfit.

The 47-year-old singer and fashion designer was spotted out in West Hollywood yesterday, wearing an eclectic, yet stylish outfit. The "Used to Love You" songstress sported an oversized Moschino T-shirt that featured the cute stuffed animal with a safety pin earring. She paired the shirt with blue-and-white tie-dye pants, black boots, and a black bag with multicolored beaded decorations. Stefani had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a bun, and she rocked a pair of retro sunglasses and a bold red lip to complete the look.

After she finished running errands, Stefani spent some quality time goofing around with her kids. She and 10-year-old Kingston made a cute video on the app Musical.ly; in it, the two of them are dancing to the popular song "Juju On That Beat." Stefani posted the clip to Instagram and encouraged fans to go like the video, writing "Go like our Musical.ly" as the caption.

Go like our Musical.ly A video posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 4, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

Such a cute (and stylish) way to spend time with her son!

