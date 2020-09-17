Fans Think Gwen Stefani Trolled Gavin Rossdale With Her Confusing ACM Awards Post
Gwen Stefani may have accidentally-on-purpose trolled her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale with her latest Instagram post. To celebrate the semi-virtual 2020 CMAs where her now-boyfriend Blake Shelton won "Single of the Year", Stefani posted a photo of the two of them with the caption, "#datenight @acmawards w my boo🥰 @blakeshelton"
While this seems pretty normal, when you look a little closer this is clearly not a new photo of the pair, and its uh, 100% photoshopped. The pic is actually one that Stefani posted 313 weeks ago of her and Rossdale.
Of course, fans of the pair immediately entered the comments to call out the image, most of them thought it was hilarious. "Can you hear me screaming?" one person wrote. "You did NOT with this photoshopping!!!!" added another.
Though it's been several years since their divorce, recently Rossdale did speak up about (in a less subtle way, of course). He told The Guardian that his most embarrassing moment was the "the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage."
Some people just communicate in different ways, I guess.