Gwen Stefani Takes This Style Cue from Oprah 

With her trademark platinum blonde hair and tomboy-chic way of dressing, Gwen Stefani has been a style icon since her No Doubt days. But lately, she’s been looking to another badass woman for fashion cues: Oprah.

Before you start picturing her in Oprah’s crisp, white button downs, Stefani says that it’s actually the Queen of Talk’s assortment of chic eyeglasses that make her do a double take.

“I just love Oprah’s choices and how she switches up her frames all the time,” Stefani tells InStyle. “Her glasses are always bold and a lot of other people couldn’t pull them off like she does. They’re cool without being too kooky.”

Stefani would know—when she’s not coaching up-and-comers on The Voice or recording hit singles, she’s in the design studio dreaming up her own collection of funky frames that would look right at home on Winfrey.

Her spring collections for L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani, which debuted this week, features sophisticated metallic detailing and classic tortoise shell finishes. “People assume that I like really crazy glasses—you should see what things I get sent,” she says. “I’m always like, Who do you think I am? I’m not in the circus! So when I’m designing, the goal is to make glasses that people really love because they’re something that I need, and wear, and love too.”

Stefani says her 9-year-old son, Zuma, is a fan of specs too. “He was around five when we found out that he needed to wear glasses, and at first, we were like, ‘Oh, no,’ because he was so young,” she says. “Now everyone knows him for his glasses. He gets excited because he can help me design my collections in a lot of ways.” (Boyfriend Blake Shelton, who got Lasik surgery, is out of the club.)

But like her icon Oprah, she’s always up for a new challenge. “After all of these years, I still really love being creative in any way possible,” she says. “What doesn’t really interest me is the business side of things. I still love the dream, like working on the songs before they come out, or perfecting a clothing line before a fashion show, or putting the finishing touches on a pair of my glasses. And then whenever people like what you create, it just inspires you to keep going further.”