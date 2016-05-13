Gwen Stefani Proved She Is Part Unicorn With This Selfie

Celebrity makeup free selfies are inspiring. We always seemed them glammed up so seeing them barefaced is a kind reminder that they are human too (maybe). Gwen Stefani is usually in a look —there's too many iconic moments to list but her signature look has been eyeliner and a bold lipstick for a while.

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 12, 2016 at 10:36pm PDT

Gwen took to her Instagram to post a sans makeup selfie. Gwen is usually makeup inspo but we love seeing this side of her! Also her hair?! What's the key to good natural bedhead? Because this is totally the type of #iwokeuplikethis hair that we spend a good hour trying to get. Not to mention her skin looks flawless and dewy, filing this under skincare and hair goals ASAP.

Forget the fact that bae doesn't look a day over 20. Will she ever age? Better yet, what the heck is her secret?