No Doubt You'll Go Bananas for Gwen Stefani's $35M Beverly Hills Home

A Sweet Escape, indeed.

Gwen Stefani’s newly re-listed Beverly Hills mansion is every bit as bold and stylistically lavish as one would expect from the ever-evolving pop star. If you’ve truly made it in Hollywood (and by “truly made it” we mean “have $35 million on hand”), there’s no better site to set up camp.

Stefani and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, purchased the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom palace back in 2006 for just over a third of the current asking price: $13.25 million. According to Trulia, Jennifer Lopez owned the extravagant home during her “Jenny from the Block” days, later selling it in 2004.

The estate’s contemporary aesthetic is a well-curated mélange of Alice in Wonderland-style whimsy and Kardashian-level excess—both Kim and Alice should really check out the listing. Pop art and modern décor line the rooms of the nearly 12,000-square-foot home. Extra-special celebrity-approved features include a private tennis court, screening room, spacious gym, infinity pool, guesthouse, and a series of generous walk-in closets.

Although we’d truly love to live in a home as “comfortable” as Stefani’s former abode, we are curious about how one raises a family in such a large house. Hide and seek must take on an element of danger when you’re living in a multi-building estate. We hope Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo never got lost!

VIDEO: Inside Gwen Stefani's $35 Million Beverly Hills Estate

 

For a closer look at Stefani’s former mansion, browse through the photos below.

1 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Bedroom

Fear not, homebodies—this bedroom/living room has everything you need, plus a glorious view of the great outdoors to trick you into thinking you're actually outside. 

2 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Patio

Grab some sun (and a cocktail or two) on the home's welcoming deck. 

3 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Living Room

Stefani's new age sitting room is the perfect spot for chatting with potential collaborators. 

4 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Tennis Court

Whether or not you actually play tennis, having a tennis court is a pretty impressive thing to be able to brag about. 

5 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Bedroom

Geometry lovers, this is the room for you. 

6 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Screening Room

La-Z-Boys for all!

7 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Aerial View

Somehow, the compound looks even more massive from above (check out the chicken coop in the right-hand corner).

8 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Gym

Perhaps this luxe home gym is responsible for Stefani's ageless appearance?

9 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Bedroom

Another bedroom-living room combo! Floor-to-ceiling windows and tasteful accessories in shades of red and yellow decorate the cozy abode.

10 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Closet

This master suite-adjoining walk-in is absolutely B-A-N-A-N-A-S. We can just picture Gwen playing dress-up while jammin' out in this spacious retreat. 

11 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Bathroom

One of eleven, this master bathroom connects to both the bedroom and the dressing room. 

12 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Bathroom

A bathroom with a view! Absorb the beauty of the San Fernando Valley while enjoying a luxurious bubble bath—yes, you can have it all. 

13 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Living Room

You can never have too many living rooms, right? 

14 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Kitchen

This state-of-the-art, marble-lined kitchen looks so pristine, it would feel almost wrong to actually cook in it. 

15 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Sitting Room

Relax pre-swim in this colorful poolside sitting area.

16 of 16 Courtesy Trulia

Hallway 

What could be more welcoming than an entryway warthog statue?

