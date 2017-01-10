No Doubt You'll Go Bananas for Gwen Stefani's $35M Beverly Hills Home

A Sweet Escape, indeed.

Gwen Stefani’s newly re-listed Beverly Hills mansion is every bit as bold and stylistically lavish as one would expect from the ever-evolving pop star. If you’ve truly made it in Hollywood (and by “truly made it” we mean “have $35 million on hand”), there’s no better site to set up camp.

Stefani and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, purchased the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom palace back in 2006 for just over a third of the current asking price: $13.25 million. According to Trulia, Jennifer Lopez owned the extravagant home during her “Jenny from the Block” days, later selling it in 2004.

The estate’s contemporary aesthetic is a well-curated mélange of Alice in Wonderland-style whimsy and Kardashian-level excess—both Kim and Alice should really check out the listing. Pop art and modern décor line the rooms of the nearly 12,000-square-foot home. Extra-special celebrity-approved features include a private tennis court, screening room, spacious gym, infinity pool, guesthouse, and a series of generous walk-in closets.

Although we’d truly love to live in a home as “comfortable” as Stefani’s former abode, we are curious about how one raises a family in such a large house. Hide and seek must take on an element of danger when you’re living in a multi-building estate. We hope Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo never got lost!

VIDEO: Inside Gwen Stefani's $35 Million Beverly Hills Estate

For a closer look at Stefani’s former mansion, browse through the photos below.