Gwen Stefani Joins LinkedIn, and Her Profile Is Amazing

Gwen Stefani is already a force to be reckoned with on social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and now the singer and entrepreneur is expanding her footprint to include LinkedIn. Stefani joined the network, which is mainly used for business professionals to connect and find jobs, and of course her profile is filled with her many accomplishments.

But it's not just her resume that has us wanting to add her to our connections. The Voice coach also wrote an inspiring article for LinkedIn Pulse, where she opened up about creativity, success, and staying true to herself. "One thing I've learned in my life, so far, is that the creative process is more important than the end result," she wrote. "To me, it’s all about the journey, from starting a project to the completion. Always trying to focus on the present moment as opposed to what you may gain in the end."

That is especially true for her most recent album, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, which is currently number one on iTunes. "With my current record, I had a huge wave of inspiration and just went in and recorded song after song. Music can be extremely powerful, especially when writing about your own life."

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Admits She Was "Quite Embarrassed" by Her Divorce–but Feels "Saved" by Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani on the Music Industry, Her Businesses and Staying Relevant from LinkedIn Pulse

Read more of her inspiring interview on LinkedIn, and watch her Influencer Q&A with Executive Editor Daniel Roth above.