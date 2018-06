7 of 7 Bauer-Griffin

Second First Kiss

For the follow-up ceremony in Los Angeles, Stefani wore the same gown but switched up her accessories, choosing a Georgian pendant of pink tourmaline, peridot and diamonds from Neil Lane Jewelry. “It's one of those mad love affairs that you can't live with and you can't live without, and you just keep going and going,” Stefani has said of the couple’s ongoing love affair. “It's just this ongoing saga. I'm interested to see what's going to happen next.”