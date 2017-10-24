Gwen Stefani's Best Fall Street Style Looks—That You Can Copy

Alexandra Whittaker
Oct 24, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Fall is officially in full swing, and that means pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween costumes, and totally not knowing what to wear out the door every day.

'Tis the season of playing "how many layers should I bring" each morning before you leave the house, and while this might seem annoying, it can actually be pretty exciting too. Just look at Gwen Stefani, for example. The singer clearly has fun with her clothes. She makes notoriously bold and stylish fashion choices that are all her own, but she especially turns it out for the fall season.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Teases a "Big Announcement" in an Outfit That Looks Like Her Wedding Dress

So really, who better to take layering and autumn inspo from than the expert herself? If you're looking for your next fall fashion find, Gwen's got you covered. Scroll through some of our favorite Stefani-approved transitional season looks below.

1 of 11 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Wear tights with jeans 

Tights (similar here) and jeans might seem like opposing fashion forces, but if Stefani can combine them (like she did at this February 2016 movie premiere), so can you. 

2 of 11 Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty

Go Bold with Camo 

Use camouflage print to stand out rather than blend in, like Stefani did in March 2017. A statement tote like this camo bag (similar here) is sure to spruce up your outfit. 

3 of 11 Alessio Botticelli/Getty

Pair a dress with boots and tights

Over-the-knee boots (similar here) and tights are a fun way to transition a dress from summer to fall, as Stefani showed in April 2016. 

4 of 11 BG003/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Don't be afraid of wearing one loud color 

Wearing a single bold color from head to toe can be incredibly stylish. Shop a similar pair of Stefani's February 2017 pants to help you get started here.

5 of 11 GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Pair Black on Black 

When in doubt, reach for black in your closet. This look, which Stefani wore in November 2015, can be recreated with some simple black basics, like a black blazer (similar here) paired with black leather pants. 

6 of 11 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Throw on a bright red boot

A bold shoe style (similar here) can spice up even the most basic outfit. Stefani wore red boots with her look in December 2015.

7 of 11 Alessio Botticelli/Getty

Pair a colorful scarf with a jacket and jeans

A statement scarf (similar here) can really make an outfit, just like Stefani's did in March 2016. 

8 of 11 Raymond Hall/Getty

Don't shy away from traditional spring colors

So what if pink is considered a springtime color? Take Stefani's October 2015 look as inspiration and don't shy away from rocking your own hot pink dress (similar here). 

9 of 11 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Try sportswear as streetwear

Stefani wore an Adidas jacket (similar here) with sunglasses and a bright lip for the ultimate comfy and cool outfit. 

10 of 11 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

A bold, red lip is easy and chic

Not feeling a complex outfit? Throw on a bold red lipstick (like this one) like Stefani did in April 2016, and you'll be street style-ready. 

11 of 11 Raymond Hall/Getty

Match metallic heels to a color in your sweater

Taking a small color pop from one item of clothing and drawing it into another like Stefani did with her sweater and heels (similar here) in October 2015 can make a look more cohesive. 

