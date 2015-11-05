Gwen Stefani's Best Fashion Moments from Season 9 of The Voice

Jonathan Borge
Nov 05, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

Both Gwen Stefani’s impressive vocals and her innate sense of originality are to be credited for her chart-topping success as a musician. And though the blonde beauty has for years jumped between taking the stage solo and leading the vocals of No Doubt, it’s her unforgettable fashion choices that always stand out. Who can forget Stefani’s colorful, animated, and Harajuku-inspired ensembles from her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. days?

As a judge on Season 9 of The Voice, the multi-talented star has most recently lent her wise words to wide-eyed contestants while also nailing dramatic and daring looks that beg to be celebrated. From metallic Emanuel Ungaro frocks to textured monochromatic styling choices, the 46-year-old proves that she has a love for style during each episode.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani's Red Carpet Style

Click through to see her greatest Season 9 fashion moments—and catch The Voice next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

HOLIDAY STYLE 

This multi-colored Zuhair Murad dress proves that Stefani loves taking colorful risks. 

LADY IN LACE 

For the "Knockout Rounds" portion of the season, Stefani ditched her cool-girl, on-stage style for an evening appropriate mix of classic black pumps paired with a lace-covered, off-the-shoulder peplum top with a matching white skirt. 

ROCK AND ROLL DIVAS

Season 9 advisor Rihanna joined Stefani for an unforgettable singer-to-singer moment. The Barbadian singer opted for denim on denim with a strapless top with frayed edges and a matching pair of loose-fitting jeans. Stefani, on the other hand, played with colors and patterns and paired a graphic black, white, and gold pair of shorts with a sheer polka-dot blouse. 

GILDED SEPARATES

In this Emanuel Ungaro top and matching skirt, the "Hollaback Girl" singer experimented with metallic textures. Stefani has a knack for styling tights below mini skirts and pairing them with ankle-strap pumps. 

GRAPHIC ELEMENTS 

Stefani chose to rock a white graphic jumpsuit while meeting with Selena Gomez, who served as an advisor to Team Gwen. The "Good For You" singer elegantly sported a navy version with a gold zipper. 

MIXED METALLICS

For a round of "Blind Auditions," the singer took the stage in a midriff-revealing two-piece that showcased her toned abs. 

HEAD-TO-TOE CRIMSON

Earlier in the season, Stefani showcased her affinity for all things red with a one-shouldered top and matching red leather pants. 

MATADOR FLORALS 

The beauty sported a short floral mini-skirt with a matador-inspired twist. She paired it with a killer pair of pumps and an unforgettable blouse with an oversize black bow. 

