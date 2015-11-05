Gwen Stefani's Best Fashion Moments from Season 9 of The Voice

Both Gwen Stefani’s impressive vocals and her innate sense of originality are to be credited for her chart-topping success as a musician. And though the blonde beauty has for years jumped between taking the stage solo and leading the vocals of No Doubt, it’s her unforgettable fashion choices that always stand out. Who can forget Stefani’s colorful, animated, and Harajuku-inspired ensembles from her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. days?

As a judge on Season 9 of The Voice, the multi-talented star has most recently lent her wise words to wide-eyed contestants while also nailing dramatic and daring looks that beg to be celebrated. From metallic Emanuel Ungaro frocks to textured monochromatic styling choices, the 46-year-old proves that she has a love for style during each episode.

Click through to see her greatest Season 9 fashion moments—and catch The Voice next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.