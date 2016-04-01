Gwen Stefani Announces She's Pregnant with a Baby Girl—But Is It an April Fools' Day Joke?

Jennifer Davis
Apr 01, 2016

Did Gwen Stefani just pull the ultimate April Fools' Day joke? The mom-of-three took to her Instagram account today to share an ultrasound of a baby girl, seemingly announcing that she's pregnant. Normally, we'd be shouting our congratulations from the rooftop, but since it is April Fools' Day, we're understandably a bit skeptical.

Our only clues as to whether this a real announcement or a ruse is her caption. "It's a girl," she wrote alongside black-and-white ultrasound with four heart emojis. Not much to go on, which leaves us to start speculating (and secretly hoping) that the Instagram is real, and that she and Blake Shelton will soon be welcoming a baby girl.

Only time will tell if that is true, but due to some rumors floating around that she's expecting, we suspect she's jokingly responding to the false stories. Fingers crossed this will be true in the future!

It's a girl ❤️💕❤️gx

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

