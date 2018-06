Gwen Stefani only gets better with age! With hit songs and a solid family life with her kids (3 sons by ex husband Gavin Rossdale), the What You Waiting For? singer's life is anything but bananas. Unquestionably cool, Gwen Stefani's style evolved from the '90s to starring on The Voice. From her hair to her abs, the Instagram favorite leaves no doubt that she's always on point.

