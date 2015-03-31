Green Rides

Mar 31, 2015
Jessica Alba
Green mom Jessica Alba took a solo spin around Paris on one of the city's pay-as-you-ride bikes. The star, who lives in an eco-friendly home, practices daily environmentalism: "I drive a Prius and I try to recycle as much as I can."
Fame Pictures
Kate Hudson, green rides, green stars, bike
Kate Hudson
A happy-go-lucky Kate Hudson careened through the streets of Miami while on vacation in Florida. And when her locks get wind-blown, the earth-loving star can choose from the upcoming line of green products she is promoting with hairstylist David Babaii. "Kate epitomizes the modern woman, not only with her unique personal style, but her commitment to global concerns," Babaii has said.
Kadena Press/Bauer-Griffin
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Pax, Maddox, green rides, green stars, bike
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took their brood for a bike-ride to celebrate Brad's 44th birthday. Zahara and Shiloh took the backseat to their famous folks, while Pax and Maddox relaxed in a bicycle trailer. The globetrotting family also owns a fuel-efficient Prius hybrid.
Ralph Notaro/SplashNewsOnline.com
Patrick Dempsey, green stars, green rides, bikes
Patrick Dempsey
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey is passing on healthy habits to five-year-old daughter Talula. "Cycling has been tremendous for my psyche, to get out in nature, the speed of it and the agility needed and the stamina," Dempsey told Best Life magazine. "Having children in my forties, I want to be healthy for them when I get older. I have to keep myself together. There's a reward when I can pick up my daughter and not pull my back out."
Christian Boris/Bauer-Griffin
Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff, electric car, green stars, green rides
Haylie and Hilary Duff
Sister act Haylie and Hilary Duff took an electric car out for a test-ride. Electric cars, including the first all-electric sports car, the Tesla Roadster, are being snapped up by stars including George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.
Flynet Pictures
Owen Wilson, green stars, green rides, bike
Owen Wilson
During a visit to Manhattan, Owen Wilson saved a little shoe leather by riding his favorite two-wheeler. In The Green Book: The Everyday Guide to Saving the Planet One Simple Step at a Time, Wilson joked about his newfound green habits: “I started driving a Prius a few years ago, and I was surprised to find myself a little defensive about it. You know, aside from the whole environmental thing, I’d say, almost dismissively, ‘It’s actually a pretty cool car to drive.’ It was like I was halfway apologetic because I didn’t want to be aligned with any group, or movement. Sort of like, ‘Hey, just because I’m driving a hybrid doesn’t mean I’m turning into Ed Begley Jr.’"
Phil Penman/INF
Adrian Grenier, green stars, green rides, Prius
Adrian Grenier
Don't confuse Adrian Grenier with his cocky Entourage character Vince. "We're different because he drives a Hummer and I drive a Prius," Grenier has said. "I've been trying to get the writers to have Vince have a revolution about the environment, but it doesn't fit the character quite yet. Maybe next year." The actor is so dedicated to green causes that he won the 2008 Blue Sky Award for Environmental Activism at this year's Vail Film Festival.
Danielle Gabo/Bauer-Griffin
Kate Beckinsale, green rides, green stars, bike
Kate Beckinsale
Snow Angels star Kate Beckinsale shared a bicycle built for two with daughter Lily Sheen. The pair took a tandem trip along the Santa Monica beachfront.
Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News
Ryan Gosling, green rides, green stars, prius
Ryan Gosling
Lars and the Real Girl hottie Ryan Gosling takes advantage of his hybrid's fuel efficiency and explores Los Angeles. "I like to get in my Prius and drive," Gosling told LA.com. "I take a lot of road trips."
Matei Dean/Bauer-Griffin
Matthew McConaughey, green rides, green stars, bike
Matthew McConaughey
Bike-lover-and new dad-Matthew McConaughey is so devoted to the environment that he has downsized his possessions. "A year ago, I got my life down to one big backpack," he told Men's Health. "I just did a big spring cleaning and said, 'What do you really need, McConaughey?' I attacked the little things that don't matter."
Sophie John/Pacific Coast News
