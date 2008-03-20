Green Reads

Mar 20, 2008 @ 4:48 pm
Gorgeously Green, Sophie Uliano, Julia Roberts, green guide, green reads
Gorgeously Green
This guide by L.A. green guru Sophie Uliano offers planet-friendly tips, like where to find luxe eco-fashion and how to save energy while shopping. Julia Roberts, who penned the foreword, dubs it "a bible of hope and help."

$12; at barnesandnoble.com.
Peter Wintersteller
The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook
The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook
The companion book to the Live Earth concerts, this David de Rothschild-penned book gives simple suggestions for warding off global warming. From buying organic denim to taking the train for long trips, the illustrated manual will help ease you into going green.

The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook, $5.95; at amazon.com.
Courtesy of Rodale Books
The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming
The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming
Show your kids that being green isn't always as hard as Kermit made it out to be-Laurie David's handbook gives background on the subject using examples kids can understand. It's also perfect for adults who want a simple primer to bring them up to speed.

The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming, $10.87; at amazon.com.
Courtesy of Scholastic
