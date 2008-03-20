Green Reads

This guide by L.A. green guru Sophie Uliano offers planet-friendly tips, like where to find luxe eco-fashion and how to save energy while shopping. Julia Roberts, who penned the foreword, dubs it "a bible of hope and help."
The companion book to the Live Earth concerts, this David de Rothschild-penned book gives simple suggestions for warding off global warming. From buying organic denim to taking the train for long trips, the illustrated manual will help ease you into going green.
BUY ONLINE NOW The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook, $5.95; at amazon.com.
Courtesy of Rodale Books
The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming
Show your kids that being green isn't always as hard as Kermit made it out to be-Laurie David's handbook gives background on the subject using examples kids can understand. It's also perfect for adults who want a simple primer to bring them up to speed.
BUY ONLINE NOW The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming, $10.87; at amazon.com.
Courtesy of Scholastic
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Peter Wintersteller
Gorgeously Green
This guide by L.A. green guru Sophie Uliano offers planet-friendly tips, like where to find luxe eco-fashion and how to save energy while shopping. Julia Roberts, who penned the foreword, dubs it "a bible of hope and help."
The companion book to the Live Earth concerts, this David de Rothschild-penned book gives simple suggestions for warding off global warming. From buying organic denim to taking the train for long trips, the illustrated manual will help ease you into going green.
BUY ONLINE NOW The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook, $5.95; at amazon.com.
3 of 3Courtesy of Scholastic
The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming
Show your kids that being green isn't always as hard as Kermit made it out to be-Laurie David's handbook gives background on the subject using examples kids can understand. It's also perfect for adults who want a simple primer to bring them up to speed.
BUY ONLINE NOW The Down-to-Earth Guide to Global Warming, $10.87; at amazon.com.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.