Green Market All-Star Recipes

5 of 5 Romulo Yanes

Spotlight on: Corn

Recipe:

Yields 4 Cakes

CORN CAKES

2 cups corn kernels, cut off the cob from about 3 ears (divided in half)

2 tbsp butter, plus more for cooking

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup red onion, finely diced

¼ cup basil chiffonade (long, thin strips, cut with a sharp knife), plus more for garnish

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornmeal

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt and pepper

TOPPING

2 heirloom tomatoes, diced

½ cup corn kernels

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

4 eggs, poached



1 In a blender, purée half the corn kernels,butter, and buttermilk until mostly smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Mix in remaining corn kernels, onion, and basil. 2 In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients; mix thoroughly. 3 Add wet ingredients to the dry; mix until just combined. 4 In a skillet, melt a knob of butter over medium heat and add 2 heaping tbsp of batter for each pancake. Cook about 2 minutes per side or until cooked through. finish with a pat of butter, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside. 5 for the topping, combine tomato and corn with olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Spoon mixture over the corn cakes. 6 Top each cake with a poached egg, salt, and pepper, and garnish with basil.