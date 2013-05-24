Green Market All-Star Recipes

Romulo Yanes (2)
We asked five top chefs to give leading roles to a cast of the season’s best mouthwatering ingredients. The result? Crowd-pleasing dishes that’ll earn you a standing ovation. From seasonal favorites like corn and peaches, to fava beans and cherries, these delectable plates will have you re-thinking (or at least adding to) your classic burger and hot dog menu at this weekend's barbeque. Click the photo to get inspired!
