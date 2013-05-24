Green Market All-Star Recipes

Romulo Yanes (2)
InStyle Staff
May 24, 2013 @ 4:06 pm

We asked five top chefs to give leading roles to a cast of the season’s best mouthwatering ingredients. The result? Crowd-pleasing dishes that’ll earn you a standing ovation. From seasonal favorites like corn and peaches, to fava beans and cherries, these delectable plates will have you re-thinking (or at least adding to) your classic burger and hot dog menu at this weekend's barbeque. Click the photo to get inspired!

1 of 5 Romulo Yanes

Spotlight on: Peaches

Recipe:
Serves 4
CHICKEN
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
Salt and pepper
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 sprig thyme
2 tbsp canola oil
PANZANELLA
2 ripe peaches, diced or sliced
25 cherries, pitted and halved
y cup toasted chopped almonds
2 scallions, sliced thinly on the bias
u lb. Stilton cheese, crumbled
Juice of 1 orange
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tbsp chopped herbs(try parsley, dill, tarragon, chives)
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups hearty greens (arugula, dandelion, or chicory)
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of sugar
y loaf brioche or white bread, crustremoved, diced into 1" cubes and toasted(for croutons)

1 Season chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic, and thyme. 2 Heat grill pan with canola oil until smoking. Grill chicken in the pan over high heat for 3 minutes per side, until cooked through; remove from heat and let rest. 3 To assemble the salad, combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, tossing in the croutons last.
2 of 5 Romulo Yanes

Spotlight on: Fava Beans

Recipe:
Serves 4
5 lb. fresh fava beans, removed from the pod
4 plums (slightly underripe), thinly sliced
2 cups Champagne vinegar
½ cup honey
½ tbsp salt
½ cup olive oil
20 cilantro leaves
3 scallions, sliced
¼ habañero pepper, seeded and diced
1 small bunch radishes, thinly sliced
2 cups mixed baby greens
Salt and pepper to taste

1Boil a pot of salted water. Add favas; blanch for 3 minutes. Drain into a colander; run under cold water until cool. 2 Peel the skin off beans. Put beans in fridge. 3 Place plums in a medium bowl. Combine vinegar, honey, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; remove from heat and let cool. Pour the liquid over plums to create a brine; let sit for 2 hours. 4 Then make a vinaigrette: In a salad bowl, whisk together ¹/? cup of the plum-brine liquid, oil, cilantro, scallions, and habañero. 5 Add plum slices, radishes, greens, and favas to the bowl, and toss. Season with salt and pepper.
3 of 5 Romulo Yanes

Spotlight on: Cherries

Recipe:
Serves 4
CHERRIES
½ vanilla bean, split and seeded
Zest of 1 orange
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup Muscat de Beaumes de Venise (a sweet white dessert wine)
¼ cup water
4 cups cherries, any dark red variety, stems removed (try Bing or Brooks)
CREAM
1 vanilla bean, split and seeded
½ cup mascarpone cheese
1½ cups heavy cream
3 tbsp granulated sugar
Thyme sprigs, for garnish

1 Preheat oven to 300°f. Combine vanilla bean, orange zest, sugar, wine, and water in a large shallow ovenproof pot; bring to a simmer over medium heat. When sugar is dissolved, add cherries. 2 Place pot in the oven and roast until cherries have softened, stirring occasionally, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for about 10 minutes. 3 Meanwhile, make the cream: In a medium bowl, add the vanilla seeds to the mascarpone. 4 Add a little cream to the cheese and stir to loosen it up. Add remaining cream and sugar to mascarpone; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form. 5 Place a few warm cherries in bowls and top with cream. Garnish with thyme.
4 of 5 Romulo Yanes

Spotlight on: Watermelon

Recipe:
Serves 4
1 small watermelon, sliced or diced
1 cup torn herbs (try basil, mint, cilantro)
2 oz. fresh bean sprouts
½ Thai bird chili, minced (or ¾ tsp sriracha sauce)
1 tbsp sugar
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp freshly grated ginger
Juice of 2 limes
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt to taste
½ cup unsalted roasted peanuts, chopped

1 Put melon, herbs, sprouts, and chili in a bowl. 2 Make a dressing: In another bowl, dissolve sugar in 2 tbsp warm water. Whisk in garlic, ginger, lime juice, and oil. 3 Dress salad, season with salt, then toss. Plate; sprinkle with peanuts.
5 of 5 Romulo Yanes

Spotlight on: Corn

Recipe:
Yields 4 Cakes
CORN CAKES
2 cups corn kernels, cut off the cob from about 3 ears (divided in half)
2 tbsp butter, plus more for cooking
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup red onion, finely diced
¼ cup basil chiffonade (long, thin strips, cut with a sharp knife), plus more for garnish
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup cornmeal
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
Pinch of salt and pepper
TOPPING
2 heirloom tomatoes, diced
½ cup corn kernels
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
4 eggs, poached

1 In a blender, purée half the corn kernels,butter, and buttermilk until mostly smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Mix in remaining corn kernels, onion, and basil. 2 In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients; mix thoroughly. 3 Add wet ingredients to the dry; mix until just combined. 4 In a skillet, melt a knob of butter over medium heat and add 2 heaping tbsp of batter for each pancake. Cook about 2 minutes per side or until cooked through. finish with a pat of butter, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside. 5 for the topping, combine tomato and corn with olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Spoon mixture over the corn cakes. 6 Top each cake with a poached egg, salt, and pepper, and garnish with basil.

