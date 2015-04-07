Green Beauty Products: Do They Really Work?

We know the drill. Between jobs, school, kids, and date nights, you're lucky if you have time to shop for natural products—let alone waste hours in the beauty aisles decoding ingredient lists. So we made it our mission to take the guesswork out of discovering eco-friendly finds. Our editors (with the help of several talented pros) spent months gathering and testing potential winners. Ready to green up your act? From anti-wrinkle pills to natural nail polish, find out which products really work in our gallery!

—Angelique Serrano