Green Beauty Products: Do They Really Work?

The natural formula (which must be stored in the refrigerator, $30; dairyface.com for stores) delivers a chilly dose of hydration with cream from pasture-raised cows and plant oils like olive and apricot. It also fortifies the skin with vitamins A and E and fatty phospholipids.Because it's thin and slippery, we like how quickly it absorbs and immediately smooths the surface. "It doesn't deposit a thick moisturizing film over skin, like some heavy-duty body lotions do, so on frigid days I felt like I had to reapply a few times," says our tester. "I normally stash hand creams in my work desk or my nightstand, so I also found that this product was rarely at my fingertips when I needed it."