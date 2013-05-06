At The Great Gatsby Screening, We Asked: What Makes a Party Great?

Jay Gatsby’s legendary champagne-filled parties come to life in spectacular way in Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby. So, in honor of the dazzling new cinematic adventure (in theaters Friday, May 10), we asked the guests at last night's screening of The Great Gatsby, hosted by Quintessentially Lifestyle at the Modern Museum of Art, one question: “What makes a party great?” Click the photo to learn what gets the juices flowing for stars like Carey Mulligan, stylist Brad Goreski, and more.

