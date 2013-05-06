At The Great Gatsby Screening, We Asked: What Makes a Party Great?

Jennifer Davis
May 06, 2013 @ 12:55 pm

Jay Gatsby’s legendary champagne-filled parties come to life in spectacular way in Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby. So, in honor of the dazzling new cinematic adventure (in theaters Friday, May 10), we asked the guests at last night's screening of The Great Gatsby, hosted by Quintessentially Lifestyle at the Modern Museum of Art, one question: “What makes a party great?” Click the photo to learn what gets the juices flowing for stars like Carey Mulligan, stylist Brad Goreski, and more.

Carey Mulligan

"Oh, Baz Luhrmann!"

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

"The right mix of people, then you glue it together with music, maybe a few champagnes, and that’s it!"

Brad Goreski

"Great people!"

Eve

"It’s atmosphere, people, and obviously music."

Prabal Gurung

"A great hostess!"

Vera Wang

"When you bring in people from all different walks of life, it creates a much more fascinating party."

Piper Perabo

"Good conversation."

Kelly Rutherford

"You can have a fabulous environment, good food, but if the people aren’t great, then what’s the point?"

Michael Kors

"A great party is the mix of people."

