Has a Woman Ever Won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance?

The 2018 Grammys is shaping up to be a year of firsts for women—or at least a year of firsts for gloriously over-the-top rap goddess Cardi B.

The breakout rapper of mega-hit “Bodak Yellow” is up for two awards at the 60th Grammy Awards: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Neither award has ever been given to a woman (no Nicki, no Missy). Granted, rap hasn’t always been a Grammy-awarded genre—the Best Rap Song category debuted at the 2004 Grammy Awards, while the Best Rap Performance started in 1989, but branched into two categories honoring solo and group performances in 1991 before returning to its original form in 2012.

Regardless of the length of time these categories have existed, the point stands that no female rap artist has ever won either award. But if anyone’s going to break a record this Grammys season, it’s Cardi B, who claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard hot 100 last September, dethroning reigning chart-topper Taylor Swift.

In the Best Rap Performance category, Cardi's up against Big Sean, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Migos (a rap trio that happens to include her fiancé, Offset). For Best Rap Song, the 25-year-old is competing with Danger Mouse (featuring Run the Jewels and Big Boi), Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, and Jay-Z.

C'mon Cardi, it's time to make Grammy moves!