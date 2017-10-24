Grace Jones Says Today's "Model Sizes" Are Too Small for Her

Grace Jones—who in addition to being a singer, songwriter, and actress, was once a supermodel—will not be returning to the runway anytime soon.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 69-year-old multi-hyphenate spoke out about the current state of the fashion industry, and, well, she’s not exactly a fan …

“I’m glad I’m not doing it now,” Jones said of modeling. “I’d probably be dead,” she continued. “Everybody’s so skinny. Size zero is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all. When I modeled, I would normally be a model size six, eight, though my shoulders are wide, it’s hard to make them fit into things. Now I can’t get into model sizes, because they’re really small.”

To be fair, thanks to a charter adopted by both Kering and LVMH, many major fashion houses are no longer hiring models size 0 and below.

Grace is right, though, the industry has a long way to go before the glorification of unhealthy bodies is a thing of the past.