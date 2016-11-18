Portable Yurt, Anyone? The Goop Gift Roundup Is Here and We're Picking Favorites

Donato Sardella/Getty
Isabel Jones
Nov 18, 2016 @ 8:30 am

Sure, Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to receive—she won an Oscar, after all. But her true talent lies in giving.

Annually, the 44-year-old actress and lifestyle blogger releases a gift roundup on her site, Goop. Each year, the guide seems to get more and more extravagant—the 2012 list featured a “24 KT Gold iPhone Passive Horn Amplifier,” 2013 a $120 limited-edition slingshot, 2014 a $12,000 diamond vase, 2015 a $46,000 Hermes Mah Jong set … you get the gist.

This year, Goop readers will have the chance to purchase their very own portable yurt, among many other fabulous and uniquely Goop-y items. You can see all of Paltrow’s many picks here, sorted by personality type and category. Purchase presents for the “Thinker” on your gift list, the “Traveler,” “Host,” “Health Nut,” “Lover,” “Cook,” and the "Under-18" set. You can sort through a collection labeled “Ridiculous” (e.g., an $8,300 portable yurt), experience-based, or opt for a simple stocking stuffer.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow: 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood

 

Browse our top picks from GOOP’s roundup below.

1 of 14 Courtesy

JINsoon 'Motif' Nail Lacquer

($18; nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Where to Eat Pizza by Daniel Young

($20; amazon.com)

3 of 14 Courtesy

La Perla Charisma Bra

($245; net-a-porter.com)

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Lena Wald Gold City Ring

($480; goop.com)

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Free City Super Woman Tee

($115; shopbop.com)

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Adidas by Stella McCartney Edge Trainer

($190; luxury.zappos.com)

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

St. Frank Baby Alpaca Throw

($225; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Limoges Banana Box

($395; jayjeffers-thestore.com)

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

The School of Life - Calm Prompt Cards 

($15; amazon.com)

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Vooray Burner 16" Compact Gym Bag with Shoe Pocket

($50; amazon.com)

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

SONIX “Rose Buds” Earbuds

($50; Nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

GROOVYYURTS SUPER GER 20' YURT

($8,300; ecprovisionco.com)

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

CONSCIOUSLY UNCOUPLED KEYTAG

($15; goop.com)

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

The Gin & Tonic Carry-On Cocktail Kit

($24; bloomingdales.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!