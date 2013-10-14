See Celebs React to Google's New Wearable Computer, Google Glass

Alex Reside for InStyle.com (2)
Sharon Clott Kanter
Oct 14, 2013 @ 11:06 am

You may have heard how Google recently launched Glass, a wearable computer that you put on like a pair of glasses that allows you to record video, send messages, search for directions, and more, all activated by the sound of your voice. It's a technology innovation we just had to test ourselves, which is why we scooped up a pair straight from Google -- they aren't available to the public yet -- and brought it to our pop-up InStyle portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. We wore them to interviews, took pictures of the in-studio action, searched for directions to the nearest coffee shop, and, most importantly, Googled plot lines to movies debuting at the festival. We also let celebs like Elizabeth Olsen and Saoirse Ronan test them out, too. The reactions? Mostly a lot of "wows" with a few "eeks" mixed in. InStyle.com photographer Alex Reside captured the responses -- click the button below to take a look. To see more from InStyle's TIFF portrait studio, flip to page 117 in the November issue, on newsstands Friday, October 18.

Click through the gallery to see the photos!

MORE:
• Peek Behind-the-Scenes at InStyle's TIFF Portrait Studio
• See the Best Red Carpet Looks from the Toronto International Film Festival
• Look at the Swarovski Collection Inspired by Romeo + Juliet

1 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Saoirse Ronan

The star of 'How I Live Now' marveled at the Google Glass technology when she tested it in InStyle's studio: "That is so amazing, it's so cool!" she remarked.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Elizabeth Olsen

Before discussing her role in the period film, 'Therese,' Olsen tested the new Glass technology. It didn't last long -- after a quick try-on, she removed them!
3 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Naomie Harris

'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' star Naomie Harris took a good look at the Glass before heading into her photo shoot.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Idris Elba

The star of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' caught on to the technology quickly when relaxing in the studio.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Jeremy Irvine

'The Railway Man' actor was one of the first to try on Google Glass in the InStyle studio. He mastered it fast and uttered quite a few 'OK, Glass' commands before his photo session.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Eli Roth

The director of 'The Green Inferno' herded a cast of over 15 through the Toronto International Film Festival, and one by one they tried on the Glass at InStyle's studio. Not before the leader of the pack, Mr. Eli Roth, did first!
Advertisement
7 of 7 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Lorenza Izzo

The jovial star of Eli Roth's new horror film, 'The Green Inferno,' caught a few laughs while testing out the technology.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!