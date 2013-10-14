See Celebs React to Google's New Wearable Computer, Google Glass

You may have heard how Google recently launched Glass, a wearable computer that you put on like a pair of glasses that allows you to record video, send messages, search for directions, and more, all activated by the sound of your voice. It's a technology innovation we just had to test ourselves, which is why we scooped up a pair straight from Google -- they aren't available to the public yet -- and brought it to our pop-up InStyle portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. We wore them to interviews, took pictures of the in-studio action, searched for directions to the nearest coffee shop, and, most importantly, Googled plot lines to movies debuting at the festival. We also let celebs like Elizabeth Olsen and Saoirse Ronan test them out, too. The reactions? Mostly a lot of "wows" with a few "eeks" mixed in. InStyle.com photographer Alex Reside captured the responses -- click the button below to take a look. To see more from InStyle's TIFF portrait studio, flip to page 117 in the November issue, on newsstands Friday, October 18.

