Happy 72nd, Goldie Hawn! 11 Times She and Kate Hudson Were the Bubbliest Mother-Daughter Duo Ever

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Nov 21, 2017 @ 8:45 am

There's just nothing quite like a mother-daughter bond, especially when talking about the blonde, bubbly mother-daughter duo that is Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. The pair is often seen hitting the red carpet together, arm-in-arm and laughing the night away.

Today, Mama Hawn turns 72 and we can only imagine what kind of birthday shenanigans will go down on her big day. To see these two blondies' most adorable mother-daughter moments, scroll through the photos below.

Happy birthday, Goldie!

1 of 11 Kevin Mazur/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

In Beverly Hills, 2017

The mother-daughter duo shared a smile at an amfAR gala in L.A. in October.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Westwood, 2017

Goldie and Kate twinned at the premiere of Hawn's Snatched in May. 

3 of 11 David M. Benett/Getty Images

In London, 2015

Stepping out at the "Goldie's Love-In for the Kids" event, the mother-daughter duo was all smiles in boho-chic ensembles.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Michel Dufour/WireImage

In Paris, 2015 

Sitting close, Hudson and Hawn chatted during the Versace runway show that was part of Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

In Beverly Hills, 2014

Arriving at the inaugural "Love-In for Kids" benefiting the Hawn Foundation's MindUp Program, Hawn and Hudson were all smiles as they walked the red carpet.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In Culver City, California, 2014 

Wowza! With smiles on their faces and form-fitted gowns, Hudson and Hawn looked nothing short of spectacular while attending the Baby2Baby gala.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Dimitrios Kambouris/VF12/WireImage

In Washington, DC, 2012

Wearing big, bright smiles, the pair appeared to be having fun while hanging out at the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

In London, 2012

Hudson and Hawn jet-setted across the Atlantic to host the Hawn Foundation UK launch event—and looked completely gorgeous while doing so.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Donato Sardella/WireImage

In Beverly Hills, 2010

Posing arm-in-arm, the actresses kept each other company while attending the 17th Annual Women In Hollywood Tribute.

Advertisement
10 of 11 James Devaney/WireImage

In New York City, 2009

Hudson and Hawn looked beautiful in coordinating black and white gowns and blonde, long locks at the premiere of Nine. 

Advertisement
11 of 11 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

In London, 2005

Stepping out at the UK premiere of The Skeleton Key, Hawn and her daughter got some girl time in on the red carpet.

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!