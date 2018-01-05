Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston Are Presenting at the Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are officially presenting at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 along with a slew of other stars, and we're already excited.

This week, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced that Jolie, Aniston, Emma Stone, and Helen Mirren will all present at the ceremony. Previously announced presenters include Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Kerry Washington, Penelope Cruz, Halle Berry, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Clarkson, Hugh Grant, and Amy Poehler.

On Friday, the organization confirmed that Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Mariah Carey, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Viola Davis, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon, Dwayne Johnson, Common, Geena Davis, Zac Efron, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund, Ron Howard, Allison Janney, Sarah Paulson, Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson, Andy Samberg, Roseanne Barr, Sebastian Stan, and Keith Urban, would also present at the ceremony.e

The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards have also arrived, and the reaction divisive as always.

Getty Images (2)

On Monday, Dec. 11, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Meher Tatna introduced the four prominent industry members to deliver the annual announcement: Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone, and Alfre Woodard.

The nominations were announced by the chosen four and broadcast live on Facebook. View the full list of nominees here.

Here’s what people are saying about reveal:

The biggest disappointment of the morning: No Greta Gerwig. No Dees Rees. No Patty Jenkins. The #GoldenGlobes nominated five men for best director. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) December 11, 2017

The fact that Christopher Plummer got a #GoldenGlobes nod for a role he did in two weeks for part originally given to Kevin Spacey is high-key petty of the HFPA pic.twitter.com/qBn1kvCShp — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) December 11, 2017

No best director nomination for Jordan Peele at the #GoldenGlobes



Still room for Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg.



Nothing against either of them, obviously. It just seems slightly backwards looking. — Jack Howard (@JackHoward) December 11, 2017

The 2018 ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills, Calif., at the Beverly Hilton, where The Rock’s daughter Simone Garcia Johnson will serve as Golden Globe Ambassador (formerly Miss/Mr. Golden Globe) and Seth Meyers will host. The broadcast will air Jan. 7, 2018, from 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned for updates as details about presenters at the show emerge.