Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston Are Presenting at the Golden Globes

Isabel Jones
Jan 05, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are officially presenting at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 along with a slew of other stars, and we're already excited.

This week, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced that Jolie, Aniston, Emma Stone, and Helen Mirren will all present at the ceremony. Previously announced presenters include Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Kerry Washington, Penelope Cruz, Halle Berry, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Clarkson, Hugh Grant, and Amy Poehler.

On Friday, the organization confirmed that Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Mariah Carey, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Viola Davis, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon, Dwayne Johnson, Common, Geena Davis, Zac Efron, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund, Ron Howard, Allison Janney, Sarah Paulson, Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson, Andy Samberg, Roseanne Barr, Sebastian Stan, and Keith Urban, would also present at the ceremony.e

The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards have also arrived, and the reaction divisive as always.

Getty Images (2)

On Monday, Dec. 11, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Meher Tatna introduced the four prominent industry members to deliver the annual announcement: Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone, and Alfre Woodard.

The nominations were announced by the chosen four and broadcast live on Facebook. View the full list of nominees here.

Here’s what people are saying about reveal:

The 2018 ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills, Calif., at the Beverly Hilton, where The Rock’s daughter Simone Garcia Johnson will serve as Golden Globe Ambassador (formerly Miss/Mr. Golden Globe) and Seth Meyers will host. The broadcast will air Jan. 7, 2018, from 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned for updates as details about presenters at the show emerge.

Show Transcript

Best performance by an actress in a performance series drama. Caitriona Balfe, Outlander. Claire Foy, The Crown. Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce. Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why. And Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale. [APPLAUSE] Okay, sure, yeah. [LAUGH] Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes. Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver. James Franco, The Disaster Artist Hugh Jackman, the greatest showman. Daniel [UNKNOWN], get out. [APPLAUSE] Yep. Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. Willem Dafoe, the Florida Project. Army Hammer, Call Me By Your Name. Richard Jenkins ��� "The Shape of Water", Christopher Plumber ��� "All The Money in the World", and Sam Rockwell ��� "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". << [APPLAUSE] << Best Television Series, Drama. "The Crown" ��� Netflix, [APPLAUSE] Game of Thrones, HBO. The Handmade's Tale, Hulu. Stranger Things, Netflix. This is Us, NBC. [APPLAUSE] Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. Mary J Blige, Mudbound. Hong Chao, Downsizing. Allison Janney, I, Tonya. Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. And Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. [APPLAUSE] [COUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Original Song Motion Picture. Home, Ferdinand, music by Nick Jonas, Justin [UNKNOWN], Nick Monston. Lyrics by Nick Jonas, Justin [UNKNOWN]. Mighty River, Mud Bound Music by Raphael Saadiq. Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson. Remember Me, Coco. Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Star, The Star. Music and lyrics by Mariah Carey and Marc Shaiman. This Is Me, The Greatest Showman, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama. Jason Bateman, Ozark. Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us. Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor. Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul. Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy. The Disaster Artist. Get Out. The Greatest Showman. I, Tanya. Ladybird. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name. Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. Tom Hanks, The Post. Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul. Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker, Margo Robbie, I, Tonya. Seersha Ronan, Lady Bird Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes.>> Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama, Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game. Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. Frances Mcdormand. Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. Meryl Streep, The Post, Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World. Best Director Motion Picture, Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water, Martin McDonna Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk; Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World; Steven Spielberg, The Post. Best Motion Picture Drama. Call me by your name, Dunkirk the post, the shape of water, three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. [APPLAUSE]

Read More

